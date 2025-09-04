Award-winning Blairgowrie family business set to open second laundrette in Coupar Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Blairgowrie family business set to open second laundrette in Coupar Angus

GlenClean will open in George Street on Sunday.

By Lucy Scarlett
Mia and Doreen Johnston.
Mia (left) and Doreen Johnston own GlenClean in Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus. Image: Doreen Johnston

An award-winning Blairgowrie family business is set to expand with the launch of a new launderette service in Coupar Angus.

GlenClean’s new self-service laundrette will open in George Street this Sunday.

The family-run business started in 2021 as a laundry and cleaning company with large commercial contracts in Blairgowrie.

Owner Doreen Johnston says the expansion to neighbouring Coupar Angus comes in response to customer demand.

She also hopes it will help bring more people into the town centre.

A place ‘for people to do their own laundry’ in Coupar Angus

Doreen, who runs the business with her daughter Mia, told The Courier: “We wanted to open a laundrette so people can come in and do their own laundry.

“They can come in and wash and dry their own clothes, and there will be ironing facilities there as well.

GlenClean team.
The GlenClean team; Liudmyla, Mia, Sophie, Linda, and Diane. Image: Doreen Johnston
GlenClean.
GlenClean’s new Coupar Angus premises in George Street. Image: Doreen Johnston
Inside the new laundrette. Image: Doreen Johnston

“There will also be somebody on hand at all times to assist them.

“At our premises on Welton Road, we do commercial laundry, but we do get a lot of walk-in customers that use us for their own laundry as well.”

She added that many of their existing customers are already based in Coupar Angus, making it a natural choice for expansion.

“It’ll be good to have something else in Coupar Angus for people to use,” Doreen said.

GlenClean.
It will operate as a self-service laundrette. Image: Doreen Johnston
GlenClean.
GlenClean’s premises in Blairgowrie. Image: Doreen Johnston

“We also want to help the High Street in the town as well, and create a hub for people to meet.

“The business will work in partnership with nearby Oaklie’s, allowing customers to enjoy a coffee while waiting for their laundry.

“We’re going to work in conjunction with them on a loyalty-style service.

“Between us, we’ll try to generate more people into the Coupar Angus High Street.”

Business ‘very busy’ for Blairgowrie laundry service

The family says the expansion feels timely as GlenClean has grown steadily over the years.

Originally trading on Keay Street, the business was forced to relocate following a council order.

In February 2024, it reopened on Welton Road, where Doreen says it has thrived.

GlenClean.
The Blairgowrie unit is primarily used for commercial jobs. Image: Doreen Johnston
GlenClean.
GlenClean feels the time is right to expand its business. Image: Doreen Johnston

She added: “Parking here is a lot better for our customers – especially our older ones.

“We’re doing really well down here, to the point we’re actually expanding here as well.

“We’ve added a large shed and put a mezzanine floor down so we can put ironing products upstairs and have a commercial washer downstairs.

“It’s all go! We’re very busy and can’t complain.”

GlenClean was voted the “Best Cleaning Business in Perthshire” at Scotland’s Business Awards in 2024.

The opening hours have yet to be confirmed, but Doreen says they will be adjusted based on customer demand.

