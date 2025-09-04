Award-winning Blairgowrie family business set to open second laundrette in Coupar Angus

An award-winning Blairgowrie family business is set to expand with the launch of a new launderette service in Coupar Angus.

GlenClean’s new self-service laundrette will open in George Street this Sunday.

The family-run business started in 2021 as a laundry and cleaning company with large commercial contracts in Blairgowrie.

Owner Doreen Johnston says the expansion to neighbouring Coupar Angus comes in response to customer demand.

She also hopes it will help bring more people into the town centre.

A place ‘for people to do their own laundry’ in Coupar Angus

Doreen, who runs the business with her daughter Mia, told The Courier: “We wanted to open a laundrette so people can come in and do their own laundry.

“They can come in and wash and dry their own clothes, and there will be ironing facilities there as well.

“There will also be somebody on hand at all times to assist them.

“At our premises on Welton Road, we do commercial laundry, but we do get a lot of walk-in customers that use us for their own laundry as well.”

She added that many of their existing customers are already based in Coupar Angus, making it a natural choice for expansion.

“It’ll be good to have something else in Coupar Angus for people to use,” Doreen said.

“We also want to help the High Street in the town as well, and create a hub for people to meet.

“The business will work in partnership with nearby Oaklie’s, allowing customers to enjoy a coffee while waiting for their laundry.

“We’re going to work in conjunction with them on a loyalty-style service.

“Between us, we’ll try to generate more people into the Coupar Angus High Street.”

Business ‘very busy’ for Blairgowrie laundry service

The family says the expansion feels timely as GlenClean has grown steadily over the years.

Originally trading on Keay Street, the business was forced to relocate following a council order.

In February 2024, it reopened on Welton Road, where Doreen says it has thrived.

She added: “Parking here is a lot better for our customers – especially our older ones.

“We’re doing really well down here, to the point we’re actually expanding here as well.

“We’ve added a large shed and put a mezzanine floor down so we can put ironing products upstairs and have a commercial washer downstairs.

“It’s all go! We’re very busy and can’t complain.”

GlenClean was voted the “Best Cleaning Business in Perthshire” at Scotland’s Business Awards in 2024.

The opening hours have yet to be confirmed, but Doreen says they will be adjusted based on customer demand.