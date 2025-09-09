Couple reveal reasons for selling Perthshire inn after ‘a great 10 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple reveal reasons for selling Perthshire inn after ‘a great 10 years’

The owners of The Inn at Loch Tummel are selling up in search of a new adventure.

By Lucy Scarlett
Jade and Alice Calliva.
Jade and Alice Calliva are selling The Inn at Loch Tummel. Image: Jade Calliva

A Perthshire couple have placed their boutique inn on the market.

Jade and Alice Calliva left London in 2016 to purchase The Inn at Loch Tummel, which was then in a derelict state.

The hoteliers refurbished the property, transforming it into a four-star destination popular with both tourists and locals.

The couple is looking for their next adventure. Image: Jade Calliva

Now, nearly a decade on, they are selling up, inviting offers over £525,000.

The Inn at Loch Tummel has gone ‘from strength to strength’

Jade, 44, told The Courier that he and Alice, 36, moved to Scotland in search of more time together.

“Our lives in London were so separate – we were like ships in the night,” he said.

“Loch Tummel was derelict; it hadn’t been trading, so we managed to purchase it and had very little backing from the bank.

“We had a bit of savings and then we sold our little flat in London.

“It’s been a great 10 years. Covid kind of interfered progression-wise as everything was delayed by two years.

“We did a massive Crowdfunder, which was the biggest single amount of funding we received, and it gave us a real sense of purpose again during a time of uncertainty.

The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The Inn at Loch Tummel. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength.”

The couple recently relocated to Crieff, moving out of the on-site owner’s accommodation.

“It was something that had probably never been done in the business, as it’s an owner-occupied business.

“Two years ago, we started exploring bigger things, as we’ve kind of done all we can do at the inn.

“We put it on the market but are not expecting anything to happen anytime soon – we’re not in a position where we need to sell it.”

The Inn at Loch Tummel.
The Inn at Loch Tummel is up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Jade added that while the hospitality industry faces its challenges, the inn has coped well throughout tough times.

“We just thought we would start the process at The Inn at Loch Tummel and see if it will generate the sale that we would hope for.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work over 10 years to get it to a place that’s profitable.

“Yes, it’s challenging out there for hospitality, but I believe it will bounce back and we’re halfway through a bit of a downturn.

“It’s too important to the economy and it’s too important to our lives.

“I do believe in the industry wholeheartedly.”

Perthshire couple plan next adventure

Jade said they hope to establish a collection of boutique hotels across Scotland.

“We have a new business model to have a collection of 25 to 35-bedroom places around the four key areas in Scotland that we have identified,” he added.

“We want to have a collection of inns, like the one at Loch Tummel, so we’re multi-marketed at that point.

“It’s important to have a different offering but also establish a brand which is trusted.

“In an ideal world, we would keep hold of The Inn at Loch Tummel and package it up.”

The Inn at Loch Tummel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers over £525,000.

