Couple reveal reasons for selling Perthshire inn after ‘a great 10 years’

A Perthshire couple have placed their boutique inn on the market.

Jade and Alice Calliva left London in 2016 to purchase The Inn at Loch Tummel, which was then in a derelict state.

The hoteliers refurbished the property, transforming it into a four-star destination popular with both tourists and locals.

Now, nearly a decade on, they are selling up, inviting offers over £525,000.

The Inn at Loch Tummel has gone ‘from strength to strength’

Jade, 44, told The Courier that he and Alice, 36, moved to Scotland in search of more time together.

“Our lives in London were so separate – we were like ships in the night,” he said.

“Loch Tummel was derelict; it hadn’t been trading, so we managed to purchase it and had very little backing from the bank.

“We had a bit of savings and then we sold our little flat in London.

“It’s been a great 10 years. Covid kind of interfered progression-wise as everything was delayed by two years.

“We did a massive Crowdfunder, which was the biggest single amount of funding we received, and it gave us a real sense of purpose again during a time of uncertainty.

“Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength.”

The couple recently relocated to Crieff, moving out of the on-site owner’s accommodation.

“It was something that had probably never been done in the business, as it’s an owner-occupied business.

“Two years ago, we started exploring bigger things, as we’ve kind of done all we can do at the inn.

“We put it on the market but are not expecting anything to happen anytime soon – we’re not in a position where we need to sell it.”

Jade added that while the hospitality industry faces its challenges, the inn has coped well throughout tough times.

“We just thought we would start the process at The Inn at Loch Tummel and see if it will generate the sale that we would hope for.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work over 10 years to get it to a place that’s profitable.

“Yes, it’s challenging out there for hospitality, but I believe it will bounce back and we’re halfway through a bit of a downturn.

“It’s too important to the economy and it’s too important to our lives.

“I do believe in the industry wholeheartedly.”

Perthshire couple plan next adventure

Jade said they hope to establish a collection of boutique hotels across Scotland.

“We have a new business model to have a collection of 25 to 35-bedroom places around the four key areas in Scotland that we have identified,” he added.

“We want to have a collection of inns, like the one at Loch Tummel, so we’re multi-marketed at that point.

“It’s important to have a different offering but also establish a brand which is trusted.

“In an ideal world, we would keep hold of The Inn at Loch Tummel and package it up.”

The Inn at Loch Tummel is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers over £525,000.