Former ICU nurse launches ‘Carnoustie’s first’ pet shop alongside dog grooming business

Janine Black has opened a pet store after a successful first year as a dog groomer.

By Lucy Scarlett
Janine and some clients.
Janine Black has launched a pet shop to coincide with her animal grooming business. Image: Janine Black

A former ICU nurse has launched “Carnoustie’s first” pet shop alongside her dog grooming business.

Janine Black, 47, left her career as an intensive care nurse in Aberdeen to follow her passion for working with animals.

After grooming dogs part-time while still in nursing, she opened Happy Paws in May 2024.

Following strong demand from customers, she has now opened a new pet shop on Carnoustie’s High Street.

Former nurse opens dog groomers and pet shop

Speaking to The Courier, Janine said leaving nursing to open her business has given her more flexibility and a better work-life balance.

“I got my training and was grooming friends’ dogs and it just took off,” she said.

“I just groomed part-time alongside my nursing.

Happy Paws.
Some of the stock at Happy Paws. Image: Janine Black

“I was nominated for Salon-Based Dog Groomer of Scotland last year, and I thought ‘let’s go for it’.

“I bought the shop and thought it would be a great idea.

“Some customers were asking me to get cat, rabbit, and guinea pig things and I thought, I may as well do the whole hog.

Happy Paws.
Animal toys. Image: Janine Black

“Now I have the pet shop and the dog groomers.”

The grooming salon sits at the back of the High Street shop.

Demand has been so high that Janine’s diary is currently full, and she is unable to take on new clients.

‘I want everyone in Carnoustie to know there is a pet shop now’

The new shop sells dog and cat food and treats, animal toys, and a wide range of products for smaller pets, including budgies, rats, parrots, guinea pigs, and other birds.

Janine says she can order products for any animal depending on customer requests

“People used to travel to Arbroath or Dundee for pet supplies, so they’ve been delighted that we’re open now.

Happy Paws.
Pet food. Image: Janine Black
Happy Paws.
A furry visitor. Image: Janine Black

“Some don’t realise yet that we’re a pet shop too – they think we’re just a groomers.

“We’re very animal inclusive: I’ll supply anything for any animal.

“If I don’t have it, I will try and source it in the next couple of weeks.

“The pet shop is finding its feet, people are starting to come in and say it’s great.

“I just want everyone in Carnoustie to know there is a pet shop now!”

