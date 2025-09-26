Former Blairgowrie newsagent plans dance studio and shops to transform High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Former Blairgowrie newsagent plans dance studio and shops to transform High Street

Kevin Donald hopes breathing new life into the M&Co building can boost footfall in the town centre.

By Lucy Scarlett
Kevin Donald.
Kevin Donald has unveiled his proposals for Blairgowrie's High Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

A Blairgowrie businessman has unveiled plans to revitalise the town’s High Street with a new dance studio, office spaces, and retail units.

Kevin Donald, 54, who owned Mitchells Newsagents in Blairgowrie for 13 years, is the new owner of the former M&Co building.

The clothing store shut in 2023 during a wave of branch closures across the region.

Kevin has revealed his vision for the High Street site to The Courier.

He hopes to create a community-focused space that will boost footfall in the town centre.

Workspaces and retail units for Blairgowrie

Kevin said: “Although there’s empty shops in Blairgowrie, like everywhere else, they do refill reasonably quickly.

“M&Co was one of the bigger shops to close on the High Street, and I got it in my head that it was a good building.

“It’s big and still in the same condition M&Co left it in – ready for a clothes shop.

“It has a basement and an upstairs too.

“I started thinking, ‘there’s good potential for this, but not the way it is now.’

Former M&Co building.
The former M&Co building on the High Street. Image: Kevin Donald

“It needs a lot of work done to it.

“I’ve taken it on and decided it needs to be able to run itself, as I’m not here all the time.”

Kevin has applied for planning permission to transform the site into four small retail units or two larger ones.

He believes Blairgowrie can benefit from a new clothes and shoe outlet given the closure of The Factory Shop.

Kevin also plans to create flexible office, workshop, or meeting spaces, depending on local demand.

Former M&Co building.
The car park at the rear of the building. Image: Kevin Donald

“I don’t want to limit it to offices and put off folk as it could also be something more community-based,” he continued.

“Some people just want a small space to work if they don’t have somewhere in their own home.

“If people are working on the High Street, they will also use the businesses in the area too.

“My idea is to provide six office spaces at the back of the building with keypad access. They can be booked by appointment.

“There’s also a kitchen area and toilets which can be shared.”

Dance studio planned for Blairgowrie High Street

Kevin has also lodged an application to turn the basement of the building into a dance studio.

He said it would have separate access from the rear of the property and include a dedicated drop-off zone for children.

“It would be a safe space because they’re not sharing toilets with the upstairs units.

“We want to build a disabled toilet downstairs too, and they’ll have a fire door, reception area, and then a dance studio.

Former M&Co building.
Plans have been submitted to convert the basement into a dance studio. Image: Kevin Donald

“I’ve also put planning permission in to add a door at the left side of the building, next to Sainsbury’s, to lead to the upper level where more offices can be located.

“It will hopefully bring more people into Blair to work and to use the facilities.

“You’ve got a variety of folk out there who sometimes just need a place to be.”

Blairgowrie businessman ‘doing this as a passion’

Kevin, who has lived in Blairgowrie all his life, says his motivation is about giving back to the town.

“Even after I finished with Mitchells, I still like to see Blairgowrie do well,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what goes in the shops – as long as they’re occupied, that’s what counts.

“I’m not materialistic and I’m lucky to have both my kids in Blairgowrie.

Former M&Co building.
The building could be used for workspaces and retail units. Image: Kevin Donald

“I really don’t have to be taking this one, and I’m probably the daftest person ever for doing it.

“For me, this is a passion, and I’d be happy with it being used for anything.

“If I can try and do this, then fine. If it all goes wrong, then at least I tried.

“I’ve taken it on, I’m trying to do my bit, I don’t have to, but I think it’ll be worth it.”

Conversation