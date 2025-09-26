Popular Perth city centre pub Mucky’s going under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment

Popular Perth city centre pub Mucky’s going under the hammer

Mucky's on Canal Street will go to auction in October.

By Lucy Scarlett
Mucky's pub in Canal Street, Perth.
Mucky's in Canal Street is going to auction next month. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

A popular pub in Perth city centre is set to go under the hammer.

Mucky’s, named after its former identity Mucky Mulligans, opened six years ago, taking over the Canal Street premises previously run as The Green Room between 2014 and 2019.

The venue, known for live music, student nights, and community events, will be auctioned on October 9.

It spans 4,736 sq ft across two floors.

Mucky’s bar area. Image: Auction House Scotland
The pub is famous for its graffiti wall. Image: Auction House Scotland

According to Auction House Scotland, the property requires a refurbishment.

A spokesperson said: “Potential uses for Mucky Mulligans include conversion into residential flats, short-term serviced accommodation, commercial spaces such as cafés, restaurants and live music venues, and even flexible shared workspaces.

“With separate access to the upper floor, the property offers opportunities for multiple revenue streams.”

The award-winning venue closed for almost a year in 2023 after water damage caused by a burst pipe during freezing weather.

The property requires refurbishment. Image: Auction House Scotland
The pub is a well-known Perth destination. Image: Auction House Scotland

In 2021, at the end of lockdown, the pub launched its own craft beer, Mucky’s Craft Lager.

An open viewing of the property will take place from 12pm and 12.30pm on October 2.

The livestream auction is scheduled for October 9, with bids accepted online, by telephone, or by proxy.

More from Business & Environment

UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth defends £12,500 China trips during financial crisis
2
The Bracewell team outside the Stirling office Image: Bracewell
Rapid growth for Stirling architects behind major Perth and Dundee developments
Kevin Donald.
Former Blairgowrie newsagent plans dance studio and shops to transform High Street
New UHI Perth principal Catherine Etri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Senior staff exodus at crisis-hit UHI Perth as £9.6m deficit predicted
3
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Stirling artisan chocolate firm giving former convicts a fresh start
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Wellgate's Poundland store saved from closure
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
2
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Tayport bus passengers could face double Tay Bridge crossing under new route plan
15
Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied.
Perthshire's Hadden Construction collapse leaves millions unpaid
14
Possible founder Gary Robertson. Image: Phil Hannah
Ambitious Perth estate agent opens second branch in Blairgowrie

Conversation