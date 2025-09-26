Popular Perth city centre pub Mucky’s going under the hammer

A popular pub in Perth city centre is set to go under the hammer.

Mucky’s, named after its former identity Mucky Mulligans, opened six years ago, taking over the Canal Street premises previously run as The Green Room between 2014 and 2019.

The venue, known for live music, student nights, and community events, will be auctioned on October 9.

It spans 4,736 sq ft across two floors.

According to Auction House Scotland, the property requires a refurbishment.

A spokesperson said: “Potential uses for Mucky Mulligans include conversion into residential flats, short-term serviced accommodation, commercial spaces such as cafés, restaurants and live music venues, and even flexible shared workspaces.

“With separate access to the upper floor, the property offers opportunities for multiple revenue streams.”

The award-winning venue closed for almost a year in 2023 after water damage caused by a burst pipe during freezing weather.

In 2021, at the end of lockdown, the pub launched its own craft beer, Mucky’s Craft Lager.

An open viewing of the property will take place from 12pm and 12.30pm on October 2.

The livestream auction is scheduled for October 9, with bids accepted online, by telephone, or by proxy.