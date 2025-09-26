Bridgend card shop to close due to lack of footfall in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Bridgend card shop to close due to lack of footfall in Perth

Bridgend Card Centre, located in West Bridge Street, will shut later this year.

By Lucy Scarlett
Ian Morgan.
Ian Morgan is the owner of News Direct Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

A long-running Bridgend business has announced the closure of its card shop, citing a lack of footfall in Perth.

Bridgend Card Centre, based on West Bridge Street, is expected to shut by December.

The shop operates within News Direct Perth, which delivers newspapers across the city.

Owner Ian Morgan, 70, emphasised that while the card shop will close, the newspaper distribution side of the business will continue.

Bridgend card shop to close

Ian, a newsagent in Perth for 50 years, has run News Direct Perth for more than a decade.

He also operated a post office at the Bridgend store until 2022, when it closed due to declining customer numbers.

Now, the card shop faces the same challenge.

“The card shop has been here since about 2019,” Ian said.

The card shop will close, but the newspaper distribution side will continue. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

“We’re also the only newspaper distributor in Perth – there’s nobody else.

“We’ve taken them all over at various stages, simply because it wasn’t worth their while to do it.

“When it came to buying this shop, the lad asked me if I wanted to buy his deliveries and the property too.

“I initially said no, but I realised within five years of paying rent where I was, I could’ve bought this place, so we moved the whole operation to here.

“Given there was a shop with it, we made the most of it – and that’s how the card shop started.”

Bridgend Card Centre has operated since 2019. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

Ian now plans to rent or sell the card shop premises while continuing to run the newspaper business next door.

Customers will still be able to purchase newspapers in person.

Perth shop owner says ‘everything else will go as normal’

Ian said the decision to close the card shop came down to rising costs and a lack of footfall.

“We had the post office in here for two years,” he continued

“We ended up having to close it because the newspaper side was subsidising the post office side by £1,000 a month, so we had to close it.

“We’re now in a situation where the newsagents is subsiding the card shop to the tune of £1,500 a month.

“The newspaper side will be manned until 11am if people want to come in and collect a paper.

“We’ll still have a card machine and a till.

“We have eight vehicles on the road so we’ll still be delivering – everything else will go as normal.”

Ian says a decline in footfall has led to the decision. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thompson

Ian added that rising postage costs contributed to the card shop’s decline.

“You can pick a card up for a couple of quid, but the next rise in postage will mean that postage costs more than the card.

“It’s a double-edged sword.”

The card shop will remain open while stocks last, with all cards reduced by 50%.

Ian expects the store to close by December.

