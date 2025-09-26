Bridgend card shop to close due to lack of footfall in Perth

A long-running Bridgend business has announced the closure of its card shop, citing a lack of footfall in Perth.

Bridgend Card Centre, based on West Bridge Street, is expected to shut by December.

The shop operates within News Direct Perth, which delivers newspapers across the city.

Owner Ian Morgan, 70, emphasised that while the card shop will close, the newspaper distribution side of the business will continue.

Bridgend card shop to close

Ian, a newsagent in Perth for 50 years, has run News Direct Perth for more than a decade.

He also operated a post office at the Bridgend store until 2022, when it closed due to declining customer numbers.

Now, the card shop faces the same challenge.

“The card shop has been here since about 2019,” Ian said.

“We’re also the only newspaper distributor in Perth – there’s nobody else.

“We’ve taken them all over at various stages, simply because it wasn’t worth their while to do it.

“When it came to buying this shop, the lad asked me if I wanted to buy his deliveries and the property too.

“I initially said no, but I realised within five years of paying rent where I was, I could’ve bought this place, so we moved the whole operation to here.

“Given there was a shop with it, we made the most of it – and that’s how the card shop started.”

Ian now plans to rent or sell the card shop premises while continuing to run the newspaper business next door.

Customers will still be able to purchase newspapers in person.

Perth shop owner says ‘everything else will go as normal’

Ian said the decision to close the card shop came down to rising costs and a lack of footfall.

“We had the post office in here for two years,” he continued

“We ended up having to close it because the newspaper side was subsidising the post office side by £1,000 a month, so we had to close it.

“We’re now in a situation where the newsagents is subsiding the card shop to the tune of £1,500 a month.

“The newspaper side will be manned until 11am if people want to come in and collect a paper.

“We’ll still have a card machine and a till.

“We have eight vehicles on the road so we’ll still be delivering – everything else will go as normal.”

Ian added that rising postage costs contributed to the card shop’s decline.

“You can pick a card up for a couple of quid, but the next rise in postage will mean that postage costs more than the card.

“It’s a double-edged sword.”

The card shop will remain open while stocks last, with all cards reduced by 50%.

Ian expects the store to close by December.