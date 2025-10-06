Family-run catering and events business set to open new cafe in Auchterarder

A family-run catering business is set to open a new cafe in Auchterarder.

Steven and Danielle McPhee launched the Strathearn Food Company eight years ago, originally as a fish and chip truck.

Since then, the catering and events business has grown significantly and now operates across Scotland.

The couple have now announced plans to open a new cafe in their hometown of Auchterarder.

Kin and Co is set to open next month in the High Street.

Family found a ‘real need’ for cafe in Auchterarder

Steven, 39, who has been a chef for 24 years, said he found a gap in the local market for a cafe.

“I’m an Auchterarder lad born and bred,” he said.

“We used to have three or four little independent cafes or coffee shops, but they have all been developed into different shops and outlets.

“There’s a few venues with nice restaurant vibes in the town, but there’s a little market for an independent coffee shop and cafe.

“Somewhere for a light lunch or a drop-in, where you don’t feel you have to book.

“Bridge of Allan is a great example of that; lots of nice little cafes.

“We felt there was a real need for it because we live in Auchterarder and use the town.”

Steven previously worked as a chef offshore, while Danielle worked in the care sector.

The couple decided to go full-time with the Strathearn Food Company after the business took off.

Their daughter, Ellie, 21, will also play a key role in running Kin and Co.

“She and Danielle are going to be quite an integral part of the business,” Steven added.

“They’re well in the mix of design. I will be happier once we’re open – I much prefer the operational side.”

What’s on the menu at new ‘unique’ Auchterarder cafe?

Steven said the cafe will focus on locally sourced produce and supporting nearby businesses.

“We plan to have a fresh breakfast menu,” he said.

“It will have everything from a traditional full Scottish, but with proper butcher’s sausage from Lindsey’s in Perth – their produce is great.

“Stornoway black pudding, Gloagburn eggs, smoked salmon, and avocado too – that kind of vibe for that.

“Onto lunch, we’re going to have nice soup and sandwich menu, small plates, risotto bowls, and fish goujons.

“I feel like we’d get in trouble if we didn’t have some form of that on, given we’re known for our fish and chips.

“Cakes from local artisan bakers as well.

“There’s lots of little pop-ups now that are brilliant, we’re a believer in sometimes standing back and saying ‘well they make it better than me.'”

Steven added that the cafe could also be used as an events space in the evenings for private functions.

The Strathearn Food Company is known for its versatility, catering at gala dinners, weddings, and smaller functions across Scotland.

Steven hopes to incorporate that into the cafe.

“It’s similar to our day job at the Strathearn, we could be hiring that space out and will hopefully get an alcohol license.

“We could do bowl food, a buffet, or a sit-down private dining.

“We could create a unique venue for people.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves as caterers and that’s what we’re known for, so it would be like a hub that people could pick food up from for their event.”