Family-run catering and events business set to open new cafe in Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment

Family-run catering and events business set to open new cafe in Auchterarder

The family behind the Strathearn Food Company have announced plans for a new cafe in the High Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Steven and Danielle McPhee, alongside their daughter Ellie (right), run Kin and Co in Auchterarder.
Steven and Danielle McPhee, alongside their daughter Ellie (right), will run Kin and Co. Image: Danielle McPhee

A family-run catering business is set to open a new cafe in Auchterarder.

Steven and Danielle McPhee launched the Strathearn Food Company eight years ago, originally as a fish and chip truck.

Since then, the catering and events business has grown significantly and now operates across Scotland.

The couple have now announced plans to open a new cafe in their hometown of Auchterarder.

Kin and Co is set to open next month in the High Street.

Family found a ‘real need’ for cafe in Auchterarder

Steven, 39, who has been a chef for 24 years, said he found a gap in the local market for a cafe.

“I’m an Auchterarder lad born and bred,” he said.

“We used to have three or four little independent cafes or coffee shops, but they have all been developed into different shops and outlets.

“There’s a few venues with nice restaurant vibes in the town, but there’s a little market for an independent coffee shop and cafe.

“Somewhere for a light lunch or a drop-in, where you don’t feel you have to book.

“Bridge of Allan is a great example of that; lots of nice little cafes.

“We felt there was a real need for it because we live in Auchterarder and use the town.”

The cafe will operate from 9.30am until 4pm. Image: Danielle McPhee

Steven previously worked as a chef offshore, while Danielle worked in the care sector.

The couple decided to go full-time with the Strathearn Food Company after the business took off.

Their daughter, Ellie, 21, will also play a key role in running Kin and Co.

“She and Danielle are going to be quite an integral part of the business,” Steven added.

“They’re well in the mix of design. I will be happier once we’re open – I much prefer the operational side.”

What’s on the menu at new ‘unique’ Auchterarder cafe?

Steven said the cafe will focus on locally sourced produce and supporting nearby businesses.

“We plan to have a fresh breakfast menu,” he said.

“It will have everything from a traditional full Scottish, but with proper butcher’s sausage from Lindsey’s in Perth – their produce is great.

“Stornoway black pudding, Gloagburn eggs, smoked salmon, and avocado too – that kind of vibe for that.

“Onto lunch, we’re going to have nice soup and sandwich menu, small plates, risotto bowls, and fish goujons.

“I feel like we’d get in trouble if we didn’t have some form of that on, given we’re known for our fish and chips.

The new cafe will be based in the High Street. Image: Danielle McPhee
The Strathearn Food Company is a well-known events and catering business. Image: Danielle McPhee

“Cakes from local artisan bakers as well.

“There’s lots of little pop-ups now that are brilliant, we’re a believer in sometimes standing back and saying ‘well they make it better than me.'”

Steven added that the cafe could also be used as an events space in the evenings for private functions.

The Strathearn Food Company is known for its versatility, catering at gala dinners, weddings, and smaller functions across Scotland.

The Strathearn Food Company's slate grey fish and chips van with Steven and Daniella McPhee inside looking out.
Steven and Danielle in their fish and chip truck at an event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Steven hopes to incorporate that into the cafe.

“It’s similar to our day job at the Strathearn, we could be hiring that space out and will hopefully get an alcohol license.

“We could do bowl food, a buffet, or a sit-down private dining.

“We could create a unique venue for people.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves as caterers and that’s what we’re known for, so it would be like a hub that people could pick food up from for their event.”

More from Business & Environment

The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Three weeks of Dundee Kingsway roadworks begin
William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor.
Fife furniture firm's bumper sales year and record order book
Sainsbury's has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park.
Glenrothes Sainsbury's planning decision delayed for seventh time
Nomination has opened in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook
New jewellery shop opens in Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre
Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards
Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
A Citylink bus became stuck on Union Street yesterday after choosing an inappropriate diversion. Image: Gav Macneill
Bridge of Allan road closure causing bus and lorry chaos on residential street
JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory's multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs
6
Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park
EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs
Adair Simpson (left) and Michael Wells at the Courier Business Awards during their time at Carnoustie Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs

Conversation