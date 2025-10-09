Fife woman, 25, vows to ‘keep it going’ as she takes over village deli and bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Fife woman, 25, vows to ‘keep it going’ as she takes over village deli and bakery

Megan Watson is the new owner of the Town House Deli and Bakery in Falkland.

By Lucy Scarlett
Megan Watson outyide Town House Deli and Bakery in Falkland.
Megan Watson, 25, is the new owner of the Town House Deli and Bakery in Falkland. Image: Megan Watson

A young businesswoman has taken over a deli and bakery in Fife to keep the local business open in her village.

Megan Watson, 25, is the third generation of her family to be born and raised in Falkland.

She says the small Fife village has always been her family’s home.

Her strong connection to Falkland inspired her to take over the Town House Deli and Bakery after learning the previous owners were stepping down.

The High Street establishment has been operating since 2020.

Falkland businesswoman ‘wanting to do it for the village’

“Everything fell into place at the right time,” Megan told The Courier.

“I was in-between jobs, just figuring out what I was going to do with my life – that mid-20s crisis.

“It was a very quick turnaround – about six weeks from the initial conversation to opening today.

Megan took over the deli and bakery on Thursday. Image: Megan Watson

“It’s been quite a lot, from leaving my previous job to sorting everything out here – it’s been a whirlwind.”

Megan, who has a background in hospitality, says she hopes to bring her own touch to the business.

She added that keeping the deli and bakery open was important for the village.

“Falkland has had a lot of ups and downs over the last couple of years, with businesses closing for various reasons.

The business has operated since 2020. Image: Town House Deli and Bakery/Facebook

“I thought, if I can keep it going and make it something special while still providing lovely things to the locals, then why not?”

“I had a sense of wanting to do it for the village and for the people who use it.”

Fife village with strong community and tourism

All the produce sold and served at the Town House Deli and Bakery is either homemade, such as sandwiches, soups, savoury bakes, or locally sourced in Fife and beyond.

Megan says she wants to build on its foundation and focus on the handcrafted side of the business.

“I want to go down the route of handcrafted sandwiches, salads, pastries, and fresh bread.

“A lot of people in Falkland rely on the small shops for their essentials.”

All produce is fresh and homemade. Image: Town House Deli and Bakery/Facebook

“My gran, for example, lives in the village, and she doesn’t like driving to the supermarket, so if she’s got something on her doorstep, she’ll use it.”

Megan added that Falkland’s popularity as a tourist spot is a great advantage for local businesses.

“I think we had three or four coaches in today.

“The tourism side was a huge selling point for me when I was taking it on.

“I know it’ll be busy all year round.”

Megan hopes to bring her own touch to the business. Image: Town House Deli and Bakery/Facebook

She said that the local response has also been overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s been a lot of locals coming in for a wee look and to see what’s different,” Megan continued.

“There’s always going to be that initial curiosity.

“A lot of people have been coming in and saying they’re pleased that it’s me doing it.

“I have about 20 cards up on the wall just now from local shops and business owners who’ve all been in today to congratulate me.

“It’s been a really nice atmosphere.”

