Fife woman, 25, vows to ‘keep it going’ as she takes over village deli and bakery

A young businesswoman has taken over a deli and bakery in Fife to keep the local business open in her village.

Megan Watson, 25, is the third generation of her family to be born and raised in Falkland.

She says the small Fife village has always been her family’s home.

Her strong connection to Falkland inspired her to take over the Town House Deli and Bakery after learning the previous owners were stepping down.

The High Street establishment has been operating since 2020.

Falkland businesswoman ‘wanting to do it for the village’

“Everything fell into place at the right time,” Megan told The Courier.

“I was in-between jobs, just figuring out what I was going to do with my life – that mid-20s crisis.

“It was a very quick turnaround – about six weeks from the initial conversation to opening today.

“It’s been quite a lot, from leaving my previous job to sorting everything out here – it’s been a whirlwind.”

Megan, who has a background in hospitality, says she hopes to bring her own touch to the business.

She added that keeping the deli and bakery open was important for the village.

“Falkland has had a lot of ups and downs over the last couple of years, with businesses closing for various reasons.

“I thought, if I can keep it going and make it something special while still providing lovely things to the locals, then why not?”

“I had a sense of wanting to do it for the village and for the people who use it.”

Fife village with strong community and tourism

All the produce sold and served at the Town House Deli and Bakery is either homemade, such as sandwiches, soups, savoury bakes, or locally sourced in Fife and beyond.

Megan says she wants to build on its foundation and focus on the handcrafted side of the business.

“I want to go down the route of handcrafted sandwiches, salads, pastries, and fresh bread.

“A lot of people in Falkland rely on the small shops for their essentials.”

“My gran, for example, lives in the village, and she doesn’t like driving to the supermarket, so if she’s got something on her doorstep, she’ll use it.”

Megan added that Falkland’s popularity as a tourist spot is a great advantage for local businesses.

“I think we had three or four coaches in today.

“The tourism side was a huge selling point for me when I was taking it on.

“I know it’ll be busy all year round.”

She said that the local response has also been overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s been a lot of locals coming in for a wee look and to see what’s different,” Megan continued.

“There’s always going to be that initial curiosity.

“A lot of people have been coming in and saying they’re pleased that it’s me doing it.

“I have about 20 cards up on the wall just now from local shops and business owners who’ve all been in today to congratulate me.

“It’s been a really nice atmosphere.”