Dundee’s Camperdown McDonald’s reopens after six-week upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment

Dundee’s Camperdown McDonald’s reopens after six-week upgrade

The Camperdown restaurant has had a major refurbishment.

By Lucy Scarlett
Staff inside the newly refurbished McDonald's at Camperdown.
Staff inside the newly refurbished McDonalds. Image: McDonalds

A Dundee McDonald’s has reopened after a six-week refurbishment.

The Camperdown Leisure Park branch closed on August 26 to undergo major upgrades.

The improvements aim to create a smoother and more seamless experience for customers.

Upgrades include the removal of the front counter, new drive-thru booths, a delivery area for couriers, and larger kitchen and staff areas.

The restaurant has now officially reopened to the public.

‘Proud to reinvest in our Camperdown restaurant’

Franchisee Nick McPartland, who owns six McDonald’s chains across Dundee and Angus, said: “We’re proud to reinvest in our Camperdown restaurant and create an even more welcoming space for customers, couriers and crew alike.

“The upgrade includes a lighter, more inviting dining area, dedicated zones for dine-in and delivery, and a drive-thru designed for faster, more convenient visits.

Franchisee Nick McPartland.
Franchisee Nick McPartland. Image: Paul Reid

“These improvements not only elevate the customer experience but also make day-to-day operations easier and more enjoyable for our team.”

Nick added the changes bring the Camperdown branch in line with newer McDonald’s restaurants, such as the Monifieth branch, which reopened at the end of 2024.

More from Business & Environment

Dover Fuelling Solutions has confirmed a number of job losses at its Dundee site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee job losses as fuel manufacturing firm cuts 40 roles at West Pitkerro site
Claire's Accessories stock image.
Claire's Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure
Bonnyknox solar farm would be located on farmland near Abirlot
Dozens object to proposals for 236-acre Angus solar farm
5
Sandy Morton in front of lorry
Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81
Ember bus in Dundee.
New Ember bus route to connect Pitlochry and Perth to Glasgow and Inverness
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus cuts 'make me feel like I should just sit in the house…
3
Banned influencer Barbara O'Neill. Image: Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer
13
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts
Tayport bus users threaten protest over Stagecoach plan to cut routes
4
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Xplore Dundee posts record profit as ticket prices rise and wages increase
9
Steven and Danielle McPhee, alongside their daughter Ellie (right), run Kin and Co in Auchterarder.
Family-run catering and events business set to open new cafe in Auchterarder
2

Conversation