Dundee’s Camperdown McDonald’s reopens after six-week upgrade

A Dundee McDonald’s has reopened after a six-week refurbishment.

The Camperdown Leisure Park branch closed on August 26 to undergo major upgrades.

The improvements aim to create a smoother and more seamless experience for customers.

Upgrades include the removal of the front counter, new drive-thru booths, a delivery area for couriers, and larger kitchen and staff areas.

The restaurant has now officially reopened to the public.

‘Proud to reinvest in our Camperdown restaurant’

Franchisee Nick McPartland, who owns six McDonald’s chains across Dundee and Angus, said: “We’re proud to reinvest in our Camperdown restaurant and create an even more welcoming space for customers, couriers and crew alike.

“The upgrade includes a lighter, more inviting dining area, dedicated zones for dine-in and delivery, and a drive-thru designed for faster, more convenient visits.

“These improvements not only elevate the customer experience but also make day-to-day operations easier and more enjoyable for our team.”

Nick added the changes bring the Camperdown branch in line with newer McDonald’s restaurants, such as the Monifieth branch, which reopened at the end of 2024.