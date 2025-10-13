Perth restaurateur takes over Italian Corner with new menu and acclaimed chef

A Perth restaurateur has reopened The Italian Corner in Perth city centre.

The popular restaurant had served the Fair City since 1985 before officially closing more than two years ago.

Amadeusz Pruszak, who previously owned Cafe Tabou in Perth, has now taken over the Italian eatery on Princes Street.

It welcomed its first customers last week and is now open for bookings.

Acclaimed chef at The Italian Corner

Amadeusz began his career as a kitchen porter at Cafe Tabou in St John’s Place 12 years ago.

He went on to work at several restaurants in Perth before returning to Cafe Tabou eight years ago as a chef, eventually becoming the owner in 2022.

He told The Courier what inspired him to take over The Italian Corner.

“I saw the post for a new owner on Gumtree, so I came over for a look and saw the potential for the Italian cuisine.

“I think we don’t have good Italian food in Perth, so I want to be the first one to deliver that.

“Cafe Tabou is the French cuisine, so it’s a completely different cup of tea, but it gave me lots of experience of managing staff.

“It had about 20 members of staff, whereas here I have two chefs, one KP, one waiter, and my wife helping me out.

“I also have Andrew Spence, a member of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, working with us.

“He came to open the kitchen and will be here temporarily until the end of the year, helping to create the recipes for everything.”

New menu at Perth restaurant

Amadeusz says the restaurant’s opening week was successful, with many customers eager to try the new dishes.

“I have changed pretty much everything from the previous menu,” he added.

“We’ve changed the recipes for the pizzas, we’re trying to do as much as we can in the Italian-style.

“Our tomatoes come straight from Italy, and we’re sourcing high-quality pasta as well.

“We want to show people that Italian food is simple but tasty.”

Amadeusz says the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone has been loving it – we had a full house on Saturday,” he added.

“They said they’ll spread the word that it’s back open.

“I hope they were giving us good feedback, not to be kind, but because they meant it.

“I’m always asking for constructive criticism, but everyone seemed really happy.”

Amadeusz added that his focus now is to get the restaurant fully established before considering a takeaway service.

He said that while it’s tough to be a business owner in the hospitality sector, he hopes his restaurant will flourish.

He continued: “We’ve seen so many restaurants that have opened and then closed.

“I’m a bit scared at how it’ll be for us.

“However, I think if we’re going to keep the same standard as we have now, it’ll all be fine.”