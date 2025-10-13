Perth restaurateur takes over Italian Corner with new menu and acclaimed chef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment

Perth restaurateur takes over Italian Corner with new menu and acclaimed chef

Amadeusz Pruszak is the new owner of the restaurant on Princes Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Amadeusz Pruszak.
Amadeusz Pruszak has 12 years of hospitality experience in Perth. Image: Martyna Bugajska

A Perth restaurateur has reopened The Italian Corner in Perth city centre.

The popular restaurant had served the Fair City since 1985 before officially closing more than two years ago.

Amadeusz Pruszak, who previously owned Cafe Tabou in Perth, has now taken over the Italian eatery on Princes Street.

It welcomed its first customers last week and is now open for bookings.

Acclaimed chef at The Italian Corner

Amadeusz began his career as a kitchen porter at Cafe Tabou in St John’s Place 12 years ago.

He went on to work at several restaurants in Perth before returning to Cafe Tabou eight years ago as a chef, eventually becoming the owner in 2022.

He told The Courier what inspired him to take over The Italian Corner.

Amadeusz previously owned Cafe Tabou. Image: Martyna Bugajska

“I saw the post for a new owner on Gumtree, so I came over for a look and saw the potential for the Italian cuisine.

“I think we don’t have good Italian food in Perth, so I want to be the first one to deliver that.

“Cafe Tabou is the French cuisine, so it’s a completely different cup of tea, but it gave me lots of experience of managing staff.

The Italian Corner reopened last week. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“It had about 20 members of staff, whereas here I have two chefs, one KP, one waiter, and my wife helping me out.

“I also have Andrew Spence, a member of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, working with us.

“He came to open the kitchen and will be here temporarily until the end of the year, helping to create the recipes for everything.”

New menu at Perth restaurant

Amadeusz says the restaurant’s opening week was successful, with many customers eager to try the new dishes.

“I have changed pretty much everything from the previous menu,” he added.

“We’ve changed the recipes for the pizzas, we’re trying to do as much as we can in the Italian-style.

“Our tomatoes come straight from Italy, and we’re sourcing high-quality pasta as well.

“We want to show people that Italian food is simple but tasty.”

New menu at The Italian Corner. Image: Martyna Bugajska
Amadeusz says the launch week was successful. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Amadeusz says the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone has been loving it – we had a full house on Saturday,” he added.

“They said they’ll spread the word that it’s back open.

“I hope they were giving us good feedback, not to be kind, but because they meant it.

“I’m always asking for constructive criticism, but everyone seemed really happy.”

The restaurant serves high-quality pasta. Image: Martyna Bugajska
The Italian Corner originally opened in 1985. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Amadeusz added that his focus now is to get the restaurant fully established before considering a takeaway service.

He said that while it’s tough to be a business owner in the hospitality sector, he hopes his restaurant will flourish.

He continued: “We’ve seen so many restaurants that have opened and then closed.

“I’m a bit scared at how it’ll be for us.

“However, I think if we’re going to keep the same standard as we have now, it’ll all be fine.”

