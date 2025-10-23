Blairgowrie businesswoman, 27, to launch salon after traumatic childbirth ‘wake-up call’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie businesswoman, 27, to launch salon after traumatic childbirth ‘wake-up call’

Victoria Burns, who gave birth nine weeks ago, is set to open her business on the High Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Victoria Burns outside Botanique on Blairgowrie High Street.
Victoria Burns is set to open Botanique on Blairgowrie High Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A young businesswoman is preparing to launch her own beauty salon in Blairgowrie.

Victoria Burns, 27, gave birth to baby Rudi just nine weeks ago.

While on maternity leave from her job at Perth prison, the new mum is opening her own part-time salon that specialises in skincare.

Botanique is set to officially open in the High Street on November 3.

Blairgowrie mum’s ‘traumatic childbirth was the wake-up call I needed’

Victoria, who is from Blairgowrie, is also mum to nine-year-old Sophia.

She admits the past few months have been difficult, but says launching her new business has helped turn things around.

Support from her fiance, Rorry, along with his family and her friends, inspired her to follow her passion.

“My fiance is always pushing me to be my best, and he’s been my number one supporter from the beginning,” Victoria told The Courier.

Botanique will offer a range of treatments. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“I had a really traumatic childbirth – it was kind of the wake-up call I needed.

“You need to be doing something for yourself, as I always put everybody first.

“I think I just needed this for me.

“I like helping people and I like making them feel relaxed.

“I know I like going somewhere to get a massage or a facial, so I wanted to give that back to people.

“I also want to set an example for my children.

“I’ve had some bad experiences, but I want to ensure they have the best possible childhood.”

Young businesswoman finds ‘gap in the market’ with Botanique

Botanique will offer eight different types of facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, waxing, spray tans, microdermabrasion, and brow and lash treatments.

“We’ll mainly be focusing on skincare, and I do some beauty, but my preference is skincare,” Victoria added.

“I’m also going to be doing Mummy and Me pamper days, and party packages as well.

“We could go out and set up a party for wee ones – facials, hair, and nails – I think that will be a really good idea.

Dexter the salon dog at Botanique and Vitality. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Nobody in Blair does that already.

“Other salons in the area also offer skincare, but I’m having a look to try and find out services they don’t offer – to fill a gap in the market.”

The salon, which will operate within Vitality hairdressers, will mainly be open during evenings and weekends.

“It’s about finding a preference of what people would like.

“I know if I was going for a facial, I’d rather it were at nighttime before going to bed.

“I also don’t think there’s a lot of skincare salons nearby that are open late.”

Conversation