Blairgowrie businesswoman, 27, to launch salon after traumatic childbirth ‘wake-up call’

A young businesswoman is preparing to launch her own beauty salon in Blairgowrie.

Victoria Burns, 27, gave birth to baby Rudi just nine weeks ago.

While on maternity leave from her job at Perth prison, the new mum is opening her own part-time salon that specialises in skincare.

Botanique is set to officially open in the High Street on November 3.

Blairgowrie mum’s ‘traumatic childbirth was the wake-up call I needed’

Victoria, who is from Blairgowrie, is also mum to nine-year-old Sophia.

She admits the past few months have been difficult, but says launching her new business has helped turn things around.

Support from her fiance, Rorry, along with his family and her friends, inspired her to follow her passion.

“My fiance is always pushing me to be my best, and he’s been my number one supporter from the beginning,” Victoria told The Courier.

“I had a really traumatic childbirth – it was kind of the wake-up call I needed.

“You need to be doing something for yourself, as I always put everybody first.

“I think I just needed this for me.

“I like helping people and I like making them feel relaxed.

“I know I like going somewhere to get a massage or a facial, so I wanted to give that back to people.

“I also want to set an example for my children.

“I’ve had some bad experiences, but I want to ensure they have the best possible childhood.”

Young businesswoman finds ‘gap in the market’ with Botanique

Botanique will offer eight different types of facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, waxing, spray tans, microdermabrasion, and brow and lash treatments.

“We’ll mainly be focusing on skincare, and I do some beauty, but my preference is skincare,” Victoria added.

“I’m also going to be doing Mummy and Me pamper days, and party packages as well.

“We could go out and set up a party for wee ones – facials, hair, and nails – I think that will be a really good idea.

“Nobody in Blair does that already.

“Other salons in the area also offer skincare, but I’m having a look to try and find out services they don’t offer – to fill a gap in the market.”

The salon, which will operate within Vitality hairdressers, will mainly be open during evenings and weekends.

“It’s about finding a preference of what people would like.

“I know if I was going for a facial, I’d rather it were at nighttime before going to bed.

“I also don’t think there’s a lot of skincare salons nearby that are open late.”