Perth mum to launch ‘affordable’ children’s soft play and cafe ‘stocked with local produce’

Stay and Play will open in Princes Street on Wednesday.

By Lucy Scarlett
Caralyn Bowers and her daughter Nylah. Image: Caralyn Bowers
A Perth mum is set to open a new children’s soft play centre and cafe.

Caralyn Bowers, 31, will reopen her business, Stay and Play, on Wednesday – offering a soft play village for children, alongside a cafe.

Caralyn originally launched the venture in 2023 after the birth of her first daughter, Nylah.

However, she closed the business when she became pregnant with twins.

Now that her twins Aliyah and Orlah are nine months old, Caralyn is ready to reopen the doors.

‘A venture my children can be a part of’

Caralyn, who moved to Perth 13 years ago to study music, has a background in children’s education.

She has a bachelor’s degree in education and is now working towards a degree in social work.

“When I became pregnant with the twins, I took so maternity leave because I thought it would just be too much, so I gave the business up.

“The twins are older now, so it was the choice of going back, or staying at RDM Primary School, where I was working.

“I could put them into a nursery, or I could start my own venture – something they could be a part of.”

The busy mum is set to launch her own business next week. Image: Caralyn Bowers

Stay and Play will feature themed roleplay areas, a dark sensory room, and a baby corner.

It also included a dark sensory room and a baby corner.

The venue can accommodate 10 adults with children and includes a cafe serving local produce from The Bean Shop, Starfish Bakes and Cakes, and Shelly’s Treats.

“When you’re in a cafe with a young child,” Caralyn added.

“Kids are often told to be quiet, and I feel like that’s not fair on them.

“They’re just happy and fun, and our cafe will reflect that.”

Perth mum wants to make soft play ‘affordable’

Caralyn said affordability was a major focus for the relaunch.

“It’s important to have something like this in Perth, especially with Christmas coming up, as the only other things on offer is Noah’s Ark – and it’s expensive.

“I think it’s around £11.75 to take a two-year-old to Noah’s.

“I thought ‘well, that’s not affordable’ if you have three kids.

“I’m looking at maybe £2.50 entrance, and then make it up on teas, coffees, and cakes.”

A glimpse inside Stay and Play. Image: Caralyn Bowers

She added that supporting other local businesses is central to her approach.

“People don’t often appreciate how local we can be.

“We’ll lose more places if we don’t use them.

“I’m hoping it will bring more people into the city.”

The soft play will run two sessions per day, seven days a week, and will host special events – including a Ms Rachel tribute and a K-Pop themed show.

“The Ms Rachel act sold out within minutes,” Caralyn said.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an Alyth shopkeeper, 85, has been named High Street Hero after 53 years in business.

