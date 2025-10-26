First look at Perth’s new recovery spa ‘for everyone’ run by sports therapist and former professional dancer

The first images have been revealed of Perth’s new recovery spa and sports clinic.

Jenna and Jorge Leon are set to open Stretch Bar Sports Massage on Monday.

Located on Princes Street, the recovery clinic is described by the couple as a “sporty spa for everyone.”

The Stretch Bar held a soft launch event on Saturday, attended by The Courier, where the public was invited to tour the new space.

Couple launch ‘luxury sporty spa’ in Perth

Jenna, 35, met Jorge, 40, while working as a professional dancer in Mexico.

She is also a qualified sports therapist and fitness instructor.

Now living in Bridge of Earn, the couple decided to “take the jump” and open their clinic in Perth.

“I was working at Deaths Door Performance Club in Auchterarder, which has a similar set up,” Jenna said.

“We were actually planning to open the clinic in Mexico, as my husband is from there, but everything just kind of aligned here.

“We just couldn’t say no – we found this amazing unit in Perth and decided to jump in and see what happens.

“I’ll be running it day to day, and I’m very excited and nervous.”

What’s on offer at Stretch Bar Sports Massage?

The Stretch Bar will offer sports massage, manual therapy, relaxation massages, and support for aches and injuries.

It will also feature a contrast recovery suite, complete with an infrared sauna, two ice baths, and a cold bucket shower.

Jenna said: “It’s a little bit of luxury, mixed with sport as well.

“I’m calling it a sporty spa – a place for everybody to walk in and feel comfortable.

“They can be looked after for their physical and mental wellbeing.

“They can relax, get treated, and look after themselves.”

‘It’s a place where everyone can enjoy a little bit of luxury’

“The worst thing about being a sports therapist is people assuming you have to be an athlete to come and see us,” Jenna added.

“It’s really for everybody. If you’ve just woken up and suddenly feel sore somewhere, you can come and see us and we’ll help.

“It’s a place where people can enjoy a little bit of luxury, while taking care of the important stuff as well.

Jenna said their new venture is unique to Perth.

“In Perth, if you’re dealing with a soft tissue injury, you usually have to go to somewhere quite clinical or a beauty salon.

“I’m not knocking that at all, but it’s nice to have a bit of luxury at the same time.

“We’re kind of plugging that gap in the market.

“Also, having the contrast recovery suite as well, it’s somewhere local where you can nip in after work – no need to travel outside of Perth.”