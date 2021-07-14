Strathmore Golf Centre: Stunning Perthshire golf club on sale for £1.4m

The families that own award-winning Strathmore Golf Centre are selling up, with the club on the market for more than £1.4 million.

The Howell and Norman families have run the club for the past 15 years. The 150-acre site has gone on sale.

Strathmore Golf Centre, near Alyth, features the 18-hole Rannaleroch course, designed by John Salveson and opened in 1996 by Scottish professional golfer Kathryn Marshall-Imrie.

In addition, there is a nine-hole course, The Leitfie Links, and practice areas with a large putting green and practice bunker, plus a 10-bay covered, floodlit practice range.

It also has a clubhouse with bar and restaurant.

Peter Howell, who is one of three directors with his son Simon, 55, and brother-in-law David Norman, 67, said the time was right for them to step aside.

‘The right time to retire’, say club owners

He said: “I would like to retire. I am 75 and it just feels like the right time.

“We have been thinking about this for a couple of years. It has been a difficult decision.

“We have set the foundations and now someone else can hopefully come in and take the Centre to the next level.”

Mr Norman, the club’s director of operations, said: “It has been a very full hands-on job for me for the past 15 years.

“Without a doubt I will miss it, but coming up to 68 years of age, I’ve got to think about retiring.

“I will certainly miss the golfing community and all of the relationships we’ve built up over the years.”

They bought the club in 2006 and have invested significantly in their time as owners.

It has brought rewards, Mr Howell said, with an increased number of visitors, members and prestigious competitions played there.

It was home to the Girls International Open between 2010 and 2015 and next week will host PGA Scotland’s Verus Wealth Challenge.

‘A rare opportunity’ at Strathmore Golf Centre

Global commercial property specialist Colliers is marketing the property and business.

Senior surveyor Robert Smithson said: “This is a rare opportunity to buy an established, award-winning golf course.

“It is a successful business in its own right with strong membership and impressive visiting player income, and which also offers potential for further development.

“The business has been progressively improved and developed by the current management during their ownership.

“The property is now ready to be taken to the next level.”

He added that potential opportunities included development of holiday accommodation, subject to planning permission.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2008 for the construction of new leisure facilities.

The planning approval – which has now lapsed – included a hotel, gym, new clubhouse, and lodges.

Mr Howell explained that had circumstances been different, the family would have looked to set up a venue for weddings.

He said: “I think if we were younger we would have gone down that route, doing wedding receptions and events.

“Having as many different uses on the site is important.”

Retirement plans

The families will remain at the helm of Strathmore Golf Centre until its sale, but Mr Howell already has plans for his retirement.

“I would like to see some of the world,” he said.

When he’s not travelling, the 75-year-old intends to remain involved in the other family-run business, the Lands of Loyal Hotel in Alyth.

Mr Norman, meanwhile, would like to work with the new owners and then, he said, “perhaps, I’ll find some time for golf”.

They thanked everyone involved at the club for their support during their 16-year ownership.

The owners singled out head greenkeeper, Scott Robertson, for special praise.

They hailed his “immense efforts” in elevating the course to the enviable position that it now enjoys.