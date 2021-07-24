Waracle: Dundee tech firm targets ‘epic’ year and adding £10m to turnover

A Dundee app developer has plans for an “epic” year, including adding £10 million to its turnover.

Leading tech firm, Waracle, works with some of the UK’s largest businesses across sectors including fintech, digital health and energy.

It supports cutting-edge technologies such as the internet of things, augmented reality and voice recognition.

The firm’s most recent accounts show increased turnover of more than £2 million to December 31 2020.

It also recorded an increase in turnover, from £11.7m in 2019 to £14.2m.

The company, which also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, also saw pre-tax profits increase to £1.8m from £1.4m in 2019.

Chief executive Chris Martin described it as a “pretty good” year for the firm, whose headquarters is on Bash Street.

He has plans for major growth this year.

Mr Martin said: “Under the circumstances, 2020 was a good year but we’re now focusing on this year.

“We’re looking at about £25 million turnover this year so we’re hoping for an epic 2021.”

In January, Mr Martin said the firm wanted to take on 100 new staff – but just over half way into the year, that target has already been met.

The firm plans to increase its workforce further by the end of the year.

“There are about 60 live job applications at the moment,” Mr Martin added.

Waracle, which has extensive experience working with clients in the financial services sector, has made “significant investment” in the business.

That meant it continued to expand rapidly, said chairman Martin Burke in his strategic report in the company accounts.

Mr Burke said there was an “unprecedented” level of customer demand for the company’s services.

At the end of last year, the company won a “significant” contract to develop the digital tech for Virgin Money’s new business current account.

‘Phenomenal’ target for Waracle in 2021

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Mr Martin was “absolutely delighted” with the firm’s progress.

He said: “I could not have asked for any more commitment or effort from the people.

“They were unbelievable. Last year was really grizzly but the people just ploughed on through.

“It’s not me – it’s the troops and the managers. They are a great bunch and they’ve worked really hard in trying circumstances.

“We’re here and this year, we’ll put £10 million on this year’s turnover, which is phenomenal.”

And Mr Burke said he was “very confident” about the future of the business, as the firm targets becoming the leading app developer in Europe.