Fife College teams up with CR Smith to create fast-track joinery programme

Fife College has teamed up with CR Smith to create a fast-track training scheme for would-be joiners.

The programme has been created to help address the growing demand for trade skills.

Starting in September, students will get three days a week of college-based work, complemented by work experience at the company.

Upon completing the course, the trainees will be guaranteed an interview with CR Smith.

They will also have the opportunity to apply for a place on the CR Smith adult apprenticeship programme.

The new programme is the latest collaboration between CR Smith and Fife College.

The organisations already deliver a joinery apprenticeship programme for 16-19-year-olds.

It builds in skills including customer service and teamwork, as well as product specific expertise.

A need for more joiners

Ian Macfarlane, managing director of Dunfermline-headquartered CR Smith, said: “We want to see more people take up joinery jobs.

“This new trainee joiner programme is one way that we can achieve that.

“The programme offers would-be joiners the chance to learn the skills while building their knowledge and understanding of how those skills can be applied in a ‘real’ working environment.

“Our commitment is to provide relevant work experience as well as an interview and skills test for all those who successfully complete the course.

“Most importantly, it could also lead to an opportunity to commence an adult apprenticeship.

“At a time when there is a growing need to fill trade jobs and develop key trade skills, the collaborative spirit with which the college approaches vocational training is very innovative.”

Programme could be a ‘huge boost’

Fife College director of business development Jan Thomson said: “This programme could provide a huge boost to anyone looking to enter the joinery profession.

“We’ve had a great partnership with CR Smith.

“In that time, we’ve provided a huge number of individuals the skills they need to start a career in the industry.

“This new programme will continue that good work.

“We look forward to providing many more opportunities for individuals across Fife for many years to come.”