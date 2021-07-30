SPONSORED: Scotmid stores in Tayside and Fife champion Scotland Loves Local campaign

Scotmid stores in Tayside and Fife are helping champion the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

Scotland’s largest independent retail co-operative is among those sponsoring the drive for people to support the businesses around them as they recover and rebuild from the impact of Covid-19.

It is backing growing calls across Courier Country for people to “choose local”, highlighting the significant difference that everyone can make to their community by doing so.

Choose local and support Scotmid stores in Tayside and Fife

Scotmid Chief Executive John Brodie said: “Scotmid’s core purpose is to serve our communities and improve people’s everyday lives, so we are delighted to support an initiative with the same objective.

“Throughout the pandemic, communities have depended on local businesses working tirelessly to meet their changing needs. We must continue to support those who have been there for us; local businesses are a key part of the post-pandemic revival.

“The message to ‘think local first’ is simple but powerful. The future of businesses and jobs around us depends upon the decisions we all make. Choosing local makes a real difference.”

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) and supported by the Scottish Government. It is the national drive for people to think local first and prioritise supporting enterprises of every kind in their communities.

And its latest wave of work, which features staff from Scotmid stores in Tayside, Fife and beyond appearing in a new campaign video, comes with a clear message: It has never been more critical to choose local.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “The personal decisions we make about where to spend our money will have a huge impact on the lives and livelihoods of our families, friends and neighbours.

“Making the right choice – putting the businesses around us first – will ensure we build stronger communities which are fit for the future.

“Scotmid and its staff are among those who have been there like never before for the communities it serves throughout the pandemic – going above and beyond to help their customers when they needed them most.

“We are delighted – and grateful – to them for supporting the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

“This sponsorship allows us to shout even louder about why it’s so important for us all to show loyalty to our communities and stick with our local businesses.”

Scotmid has 187 convenience stores across Scotland, employing more than 3,000 people.

Businesses can sign up to Scotland Loves Local Gift Card

Organisations across the region are getting behind the Scotland Loves Local campaign, urging people in their communities to “choose local”.

Meanwhile, businesses are being urged to sign up to accept the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card being rolled out – with Dundee City Council spearheading the scheme in the city.

City Development Convener Councillor Mark Flynn said: “I would encourage local businesses to take up this opportunity as a way to potentially increase sales growth as well as their local customer base.

“Businesses have played an important role in their communities throughout the pandemic and this project will reward residents for returning the favour by shopping locally.”

Chief Executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Alison Henderson, added: “The introduction of a Dundee-specific Gift Card scheme will contribute significantly in encouraging residents to support the city’s local businesses.

“With the service being free, simple to use and opening up new opportunities at an important time, I hope many of the city’s businesses look to adopt the new service.”

Scotmid stores in Tayside and Fife aren’t the only ones supporting the Scotland Loves Local campaign. Find out more about supporting Scotland Loves Local online.

You can also follow #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal on social media.