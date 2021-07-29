Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Embark: Dundee tech firm sold to Lloyds Banking Group for nearly £400m

By Gavin Harper
July 29 2021, 10.52am Updated: July 29 2021, 11.40am
Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.
A Dundee technology firm has been bought by Lloyds Banking Group for nearly £400 million.

Embark is one of the leading UK retirement solutions providers.

Lloyds will acquire Embark Group Limited and its subsidiary brands, for £390m.

The sale will allow Embark – which recently announced plans to grow its Dundee workforce – to continue its growth as a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds will provide further investment and support to grow Embark further.

The Embark Group was formed in 2013 as a digitally-led retirement solutions business with a strategic partnership with FNZ.

It has over £40.8 billion of assets on behalf of more than 425,000 clients.

It achieved this by attracting billions of inflows and through the acquisitions of Alliance Trust Savings, Zurich’s retail wealth platform.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jackie Leiper, managing director pensions, stockbroking and distribution at Scottish Widows, will become chief executive of Embark once the deal is complete.

Embark to continue growth

Embark Group chairman David Barral said: “In eight short years Embark has built one of the most respected and fastest growing digital retirement and savings businesses in the UK.

“The combination of Lloyd’s Banking Group’s financial strength and distribution reach, combined with the agility, digital capability, and expertise of Embark, will provide the perfect opportunity to create a market leading proposition for consumers, intermediaries, and strategic partners.

Embark Group chairman David Barral.

Scottish Widows chief executive and Lloyds Banking Group director Antonio Lorenzo said the acquisition would allow them to strengthen the retirement offering.

He said: “There’s an ever-growing customer demand for clear, simple and affordable financial planning and retirement products and services.

“Our acquisition of Embark will help us serve all of a customer’s financial needs in one place.

“It will also sit alongside our existing partnerships which meet the more complex financial planning and investment requirements of mass-affluent and high net-worth customers.

“Through Embark’s technology, we will be able to increase the reach of our investment offerings for customers who are happy to manage their own portfolios.

“We’ll also be able to enhance our intermediary proposition, strengthen our offering in retirement.

“We can modernise the way Scottish Widows works with advisers, recognising the continued value of advice.”

