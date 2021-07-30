SPONSORED: Be your own boss with a car care franchise

If you’ve fancied having your own business, but have been worried about “going it alone”, a franchise could be the right move.

You get the benefits of running your own business, with the help and support from an established business like Autoglym.

As a market-leading brand known throughout the automotive industry, Autoglym has the experience and knowledge to help turn a new franchise into a success.

What it involves

Running a van-based franchise within the Fife, Tayside, Aberdeenshire and North Scotland region you’ll work with new and existing clients supplying Autoglym’s products and providing customer support.

Being mobile, your van is your showroom, meaning you can go to the clients, they don’t need to come to you.

What other franchisees say

Other franchisees across the UK and Northern Ireland have seen success after becoming part of Autoglym.

Paul Ward, whose franchise is based in Northern Ireland, said: “It sounds unbelievable, but we’ve amassed around 600 regular customers now.

“Some of them only buy a small amount of retail product from us, while others are bulk buyers with huge car wash empires who insist upon 25 – 200 litre containers of the most popular products.”

Andy Richardson inherited his franchise from his father and continues to see growth. Here’s his story:

Help is on hand

As a franchisee you will receive full support and training from the Autoglym Franchise team, including:

Marketing support from the UK’s favourite car care brand

Sales and targeting support

In-field product training and customer support from our expert technical team

Commercial advice on running and building a sustainable, profitable business

Business plan development

Your potential

As with any franchise purchase, there is an initial capital investment to get the business established. This investment includes your goodwill payment for your business as well as any other operational set up costs.

The opportunity for reward is unlimited. Alongside the support from Autoglym, your earnings potential is dependent upon your commitment.

With the correct focus, drive, ambition and hunger to succeed, your income potential is truly uncapped.

About Autoglym

Autoglym car care products are proudly designed, developed and manufactured in Letchworth. From there products are filled, packed and used by car enthusiasts, vehicle manufacturers, transport operators and trade businesses who demand the perfect finish on their vehicles.

Over 50 years of continuous growth have led to 99% brand awareness and 73% of professionals in the car care industry have used an Autoglym product in the past two years.

Next steps

If you are interested and would like to start your Autoglym journey, visit the Autoglym website or contact John Nolan by email at scotiasolutions@hotmail.com.