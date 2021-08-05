Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
IN PICTURES: See the giant part for offshore wind farm arriving at Rosyth

By Gavin Harper
August 5 2021, 10.32am
Gaoithe spare export cable arrives at Rosyth.
A 100-ton cable for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm has arrived at the Port of Rosyth.

The spare export cable was delivered to Rosyth by the Prysmian Powerlinks’ cable enterprise, a cable laying vessel.

It was then spooled from the vessel, along a cable highway and onto a purpose-built carousel.

The cable will be stored on the carousel at the Port of Rosyth for a minimum of five years.

Prysmian Powerlinks’ cable enterprise arriving at Rosyth.

Owned by Forth Ports, the Fife port will provide secure storage and warehousing for all the spare onshore and offshore export cables required for the wind farm.

The port will store the equipment initially for the construction period of Neart na Gaoithe.

That could potentially extend to the 25-year operation life of the wind farm.

The 100-ton cable follows the arrival last summer of one of the world’s largest offshore construction vessels.

The S7000 – the world’s third largest semi-submersible crane vessel – marked the start of offshore work on the wind farm.

NnG is using now using three of the Scottish port operator’s facilities for construction of the project.

Its marine hub is based at the Port of Dundee while the Port of Leith is operating as the project’s marine logistics base for pile casings.

The giant spare export cable has arrived at Rosyth, where it will be stored for a minimum of five years.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

It has a capacity of about 450MW of low carbon energy.

The offshore wind farm will offset over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year

Long-term role for Rosyth in NnG project

NnG project director Matthias Haag said: “The Port of Rosyth will provide secure warehousing and quayside storage within close proximity to the site of the wind farm.

“This partnership with Forth Ports is further evidence that NnG will use the Scottish supply chain wherever possible.

“Since starting offshore construction of NnG in August last year the Port of Leith has been operating as our marine logistics base for the pile casings.

“The Port of Dundee is where we will assemble all 54 turbines before they are installed on site.

“We’re really excited that the Port of Rosyth will also now have a long-term role in the project.”

Prysmian Group’s project director for NnG Massimo Galletta said the company was “very proud” to be part of the project.

He welcomed the opportunity to use the firm’s state-of-the-art cable technology to move the 100-ton cable to Rosyth.

Port of Rosyth senior port manager Derek Knox said: “We are pleased that the Port of Rosyth is being used for the next 25 years as secure long-term quayside storage and warehousing.

“Rosyth will also provide short-term construction project support for NnG.

“Around our business, we are also playing a key role in supporting the NnG project at our ports in Leith and in Dundee.”

