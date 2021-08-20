Courier Business Awards 2021: Business Leader Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Business Leader Award shortlist

The Business Leader Award – sponsored by Ninja Kiwi – was open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game-changing impact on a business operating within Courier Country.

The shortlist for the Business Leader Award 2021 is:

Caroline Mckenna

Sonia Cottom

Tim Allan

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

