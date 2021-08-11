Tiny Perth tea firm shocked to be up against business giants for LGBTQ+ award

A tiny Perth tea producer has been nominated alongside giant businesses Virgin Money and Heineken for a LGBTQ+ award.

Strathearn Tea was only born nine months ago but the artisan producer has quickly found success.

It is now supplying 20 hotels, including Cairn Lodge in Auchterarder, and also sells direct to the public online.

Support for LGBTQ+ community

Since its inception, the company has sold a LGBTeaQ+ tea range, which supports charities.

Founder Lee Norris explains: “Lockdown meant fewer Pride events and opportunities for charities to raise funds.

“I’m part of the LGBTQ community – so it’s something that affects me directly.

“We created the range for LGBTQ groups to share a code – their customers get 10% off and the charity gets another 10%.

“I’m not in the position of being able to write cheques but it’s my way of giving back.”

The range quickly expanded from three blends to 12.

Lee said the “cheeky” names such as Oh Mr Grey, Feeling Fruity and It’s So Oolong make them ideal for gifting.

Strathearn Tea LGBTQ+ nomination

Now Strathearn Tea has been nominated for a Proud Scotland Award, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Other nominees in the corporate ally category category are Channel 4, Booking.com, Heineken, Virgin Money and Zurich Insurance.

“We are so surprised to be nominated and up against some really big names,” Lee said.

“The companies play their part during Pride month and change their logos to feature the flag.

“However our products support others 365 days a year.

“Whilst we may not be able to write the cheques they do, we believe we are doing the right thing.”

Pandemic led to start of Strathearn Tea

Passionate tea drinker Lee started the business after a career working in hospitality in London.

He’d always dreamed of starting a tea company but it was never the right time until the pandemic hit.

“I’ve actually been developing tea products for the past five years,” he said.

“It’s always been on the back burner and I thought I’ll do it one day.

“I’d actually emigrated to Spain to open a bar, but it folded due to Covid.

“That gave me time to work on this idea.”

Plans for Perth tea shop

Production takes place in Perth and the teas use mango, rose petals and Moroccan mint as ingredients.

It is now selling around 100kg of tea a month and Lee is keen to add more hotels and restaurants to his customer list.

He also plans to open a Perth tea shop in the near future once online sales increase.

“I’m phenomenally surprised at how quickly the business has taken off,” he added.

“For Cairn Lodge for them to drop a very big Scottish tea producer and take my tea on is phenomenal.

“Many customers are moving from bags to loose leaf tea. It’s far more environmentally friendly and a much superior product.”

The Proud Scotland awards are held on October 2.