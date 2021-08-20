Courier Business Awards 2021: Service Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Service Business Award shortlist

The Service Business Award – sponsored by Brewin Dolphin – is designed to honour businesses with clearly defined customer service objectives and strategy, commitment to developing new talent and which show evidence of service excellence.

The shortlist for the Service Business Award 2021 is:

ATL Turbine Services

Respond Healthcare

Shackleton Technologies Ltd

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by Brewin Dolphin

Thank you to Brewin Dolphin for sponsoring the Service Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for Brewin Dolphin said: “We’re delighted to help celebrate the company that puts service at the heart of their proposition.”

