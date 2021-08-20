Courier Business Awards 2021: Technology Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Technology Business Award shortlist

The Technology Business Award – sponsored by Blackadders – was open to any company which puts technology at its heart, whether to drive its own business or to build bespoke platforms/technology solutions for customers.

The shortlist for the Technology Business Award 2021 is:

Broker Insights

NCR

SP Automation & Robotics

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by Blackadders

Thank you to Blackadders for sponsoring the Technology Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Blackadders, we work closely with a number of Scotland’s leading tech companies and entrepreneurs.

“In a year that has really showcased the sector’s innovation and ingenuity, we’re delighted to sponsor the Technology Business Award.”

