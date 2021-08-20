Courier Business Awards 2021: Most Innovative Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Most Innovative Business Award shortlist

The Most Innovative Business Award – sponsored by Amazon – is new for 2021. It was open to all companies who put innovation and continuous improvement at the heart of their business, whether through teamwork, changes to internal processes and systems, adapting or developing new products or services or pivoting through the use of innovative technology

The shortlist for the Most Innovative Business Award 2021 is:

ATL Turbine Services

NCR

SP Automation & Robotics

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by Amazon

Thank you to Amazon for sponsoring the Most Innovative Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

Amazon said: “We are proud to be a part of the business community in Fife and delighted to be involved in the Courier Business Awards for the fourth year, sponsoring the Most Innovative Business Award.”

