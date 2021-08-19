Engineer Nucore creating up to a dozen jobs at new Dundee offices

Engineering firm Nucore Group has opened new offices in Dundee creating up to a dozen new jobs.

Based at Prospect 11 in Dundee’s Technology Park, it will deliver a range of services including heating, refrigeration and safety and security solutions.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company announced growth plans earlier this year following a refinancing.

Beechbrook Capital, a London-based specialist fund manager focused on investments in small and medium-sized businesses across northern Europe, joined private equity firm Lonsdale Capital and senior management as shareholders.

Financial details of the deal were undisclosed but it is believed a seven-figure sum was involved.

Mike Bryant, Nucore Group chief executive designate and director, said: “Dundee is an increasingly important player in the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil & gas and marine as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.

“There are exciting opportunities ahead and we’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas.”

Growth into new markets

The company supplies engineering products and services for hazardous environments in the energy industry globally.

It said the Beechbrook Capital deal would deliver investment in people, research and development (R&D), systems and its rental fleet to support growth and diversification into new sectors and geographical markets.

It is currently finalising plans for a third UK office in the North-east of England to service the renewables sector and it will increase its global presence by targeting further opportunities in the renewables sector and in Australia and Africa.

The firm was created in 2016 following the acquisitions of fire and safety engineering company Oteac and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist HVAC & Refrigeration Engineering by owner Lonsdale.