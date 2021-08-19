Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Engineer Nucore creating up to a dozen jobs at new Dundee offices

By Kelly Wilson
August 19 2021, 11.45am
Mike Bryant, Nucore group chief executive designate and director.
Engineering firm Nucore Group has opened new offices in Dundee creating up to a dozen new jobs.

Based at Prospect 11 in Dundee’s Technology Park, it will deliver a range of services including heating, refrigeration and safety and security solutions.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company announced growth plans earlier this year following a refinancing.

Beechbrook Capital, a London-based specialist fund manager focused on investments in small and medium-sized businesses across northern Europe, joined private equity firm Lonsdale Capital and senior management as shareholders.

Financial details of the deal were undisclosed but it is believed a seven-figure sum was involved.

Nucore Group’s new offices in Dundee’s Technology Park.

Mike Bryant, Nucore Group chief executive designate and director, said: “Dundee is an increasingly important player in the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil & gas and marine as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.

“There are exciting opportunities ahead and we’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas.”

Growth into new markets

The company supplies engineering products and services for hazardous environments in the energy industry globally.

It said the Beechbrook Capital deal would deliver investment in people, research and development (R&D), systems and its rental fleet to support growth and diversification into new sectors and geographical markets.

It is currently finalising plans for a third UK office in the North-east of England to service the renewables sector and it will increase its global presence by targeting further opportunities in the renewables sector and in Australia and Africa.

The firm was created in 2016 following the acquisitions of fire and safety engineering company Oteac and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist HVAC & Refrigeration Engineering by owner Lonsdale.

