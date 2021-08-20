Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

McGill: Dundee firm adds 65 staff with major acquisition

By Rob McLaren
August 20 2021, 12.13pm
McGill managing director Errol Lawrie and United Capital chief executive Graeme Carling with David Kennedy and David Robbbie from The McDougall Group.
Dundee building services firm McGill has announced the acquisition of Falkirk-based McDougall Group.

The purchase is the latest in a string of deals achieved by McGill after its purchase from administration in February 2019.

Facilities management firm The McDougall Group has operated for 50 years and specialises in serving housing associations. It delivers services to more than 20,000 households and tenants.

The multi-million turnover company has three offices in the Central Belt and 65 employees.

McGill boss hails McDougall Group deal

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie said the deal will expand its geographic coverage and service provision.

He said: “Today is a great day, not just McGill, but also The McDougall Group, as we combine to strengthen our position as one of the top contractors in Scotland.

“To complete this acquisition is incredible and demonstrates our ambitions for the company.

McGill’s headquarters in Dundee.

“I want to thank the team at United Capital, our parent company, for providing support to get this deal done.

“We have demonstrated fast, but sustainable growth over the past 12 months and continue to win work across the country.

“This acquisition is strategic in that it adds to our existing broad scope of services and extends our geographic reach.”

Acquisition plans for Dundee group

Graeme Carling, the chief executive of McGill’s owner United Capital, has previously outlined his ambitions to acquire other construction and building services firms.

In October, he said he wanted to acquire businesses with a collective turnover of £500 million.

After acquiring McGill in February 2019, his group bought Angus-based Alliance Electrical, which later merged with McGill.

It also made a lockdown acquisition of Glasgow-based central heating firm Saltire Facilities Management.

Graeme Carling, chief executive of United Capital owner of McGill.

McGill has successfully won several multi-million pound contracts. These include a £10.8m deal with a consortium of housing associations this week.

Mr Carling said: “This is a great step for McGill, who have continued their steady growth over the past 18 months.

“United Capital are committed to support our group companies and we are proud to help Errol and his team complete the acquisition of such a quality business.”

David Robbie, managing director of The McDougall Group, said the deal will support the future of the business.

“McGill is a well-respected name in the industry,” he said.

“Joining McGill will support the future of our team and allow us to continue offering exceptional service.”

