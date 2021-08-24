Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm targets more acquisitions after ‘best ever’ year

By Gavin Harper
August 24 2021, 8.28am
Allan Gordon, managing director of Davidsons Chemists.

Perthshire-based Davidsons Chemists is targeting further expansion before the end of the year as the firm looks to acquire its 50th pharmacy.

The company completed a deal to acquire two pharmacies in Dunblane earlier this summer.

That took the company’s total outlets across Scotland to 44 – including RS McPherson Pharmacy after a multi-million pound deal in 2018.

Davidson Chemists managing director Allan Gordon hopes another deal will be concluded before Christmas.

He said: “I can’t say too much about it. We have had an offer accepted for a group. We expect to take them over on December 1.

“It is a group of six that should be joining us subject to the usual caveats.

“With a fair wind and no issues, that would take us to 50 by the end of the year.”

The acquisitions have seen the company’s workforce rise to nearly 500. That will rise by about 100 when the ongoing deal is completed.

Mr Gordon also hopes it will take the firm’s turnover to £50-55 million.

‘Best year on record’ for Davidsons Chemists

It comes as accounts filed at Companies House show the firm’s turnover grew by more than £5m for the year ending 31 January 2021.

Walter Davidson and Sons Limited, which has its headquarters and central warehouse facility in Blairgowrie, recorded turnover of £46.8m, up from £42.7m in 2020.

Pre-tax profits also grew to £5.5m, up from £3.3m.

Mr Gordon hailed the result as the firm’s best ever financial year in uncertain times.

He said: “It was our best year on record against the backdrop of challenging and unsettling times for the world.

Davidsons Chemists, raised a huge amount for MND Scotland last year.

“For pharmacies, it was less challenging in a business sense. It was more challenging in healthcare generally and managing the wellbeing of our staff and the patients.

“It all culminated in 2020 being a very good year for us. We made some significant changes to the way we did our business in 2019 and the full benefits of those changes came through.

“That is a line in the sand for our results going forward.”

Looking at future takeover opportunities

Eight acquisitions in 2021 would represent the firm’s “busiest ever” year, Mr Gordon said.

He did not rule out Davidsons Chemists looking for more acquisition opportunities in the future.

The managing director said previously he hoped the firm would grow to 60 pharmacies and about 700 staff.

Mr Gordon has hailed the company’s best ever year.

Mr Gordon said: “We do put a lot of resource to managing takeovers to make sure they are successful and sensitive.

“We are hopefully an easy partner to deal with, and people see that we are looking after the businesses once they are gone.

“If someone is thinking about cashing in their chips, hopefully Davidsons Chemists would be top of the pile of people they’d speak to.”

