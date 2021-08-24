Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon: Fife workers miss out on £1,000 sign-up for ‘urgent’ new jobs

By Gavin Harper
August 24 2021, 6.00pm Updated: August 24 2021, 6.01pm
Amazon employs more than 1,000 staff at its warehouse in Dunfermline.
Online retail titan Amazon is offering employees a £1,000 bonus for roles – but not at its warehouse in Dunfermline.

The group is advertising for “urgently needed” warehouse pickers and packers across the UK to help meet booming online shopping demand.

It comes amid a mounting hiring crisis.

Job ads on the Indeed website reveal it is offering to pay up to £1,000 as a starting bonus.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We are currently offering a sign on bonus at a number of locations to attract new permanent and seasonal associates.”

Amazon’s site in Dunfermline.

The four-figure bonus is on top of an hourly rate of as much as £11.10 an hour, rising to £22.20 an hour for overtime.

Amazon is one of the largest employers in Fife, with around 1,000 staff working from its Dunfermline fulfilment centre.

The site is the firm’s second largest in the UK, stretching over an area equivalent to 17 football pitches.

It also has a base beside Dundee Airport.

Staff process thousands of parcels every day from the 250 million products the company sells.

Firms struggling to fill roles

The sign-up bonuses comes as firms across the UK are struggling to fill roles across a range of industries.

The shortages are as a result of problems caused by Brexit, Covid-19 self-isolation rules and with millions still on the government’s furlough scheme.

The recruitment woes are causing crippling shortages of lorry drivers, while hospitality firms have also struggled to fill roles on reopening after lockdown.

Amazon is looking for workers at its site in Dunfermline.

Data published last month showed there were 953,000 vacancies in the three months to the end of June.

Vacancies then passed the one million mark for the first time ever in July.

Applicants who are taken on between now and September 18 are eligible for the bonus.

According to the job ads, Amazon is offering “immediate starts with no experience needed” for many of the warehouse roles.

Amazon is not the only firm offering joining bonuses to attract much-needed workers.

Firms such as Tesco and Asda are offering lorry drivers £1,000 on sign up.

