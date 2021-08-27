From supplying Gucci and Prada to launching own cashmere range for historic Kinross mill

For decades an unassuming Kinross factory has supplied cashmere to global fashion names such as Prada, Gucci and Chanel.

The quality of the yarns produced by Todd & Duncan is renowned around the globe and genuinely world class.

Its not uncommon for their fabric to feature on luxury clothes paraded on catwalks in Florence, Shanghai, New York and Milan.

Now the Perthshire business is launching its own collection for the first time in its 154-year history.

The range will be available online from September 15, including socks, scarves and tartan blankets.

‘Amazing’ feedback on collection

Sales director Bruce Cameron says their sample products are requested every time they attend international fashion shows.

“We’ve played with idea for many moons and then we decided to go for it,” he says.

“It’s been in the process for a while but was put on pause when Covid hit.

“It’s been evident we’ve had the best yearn for decades and we are excited to offer this to a new type of customer.

“We’ve shared pieces from the collection with industry specialists and high profile influencers.

“The feedback’s been truly amazing. It’s almost been too good to be true.”

The Todd & Duncan Collection

The new Todd & Duncan Collection comprises both colourful and neutral knitted cashmere pieces.

The smaller items include socks and scarves priced at £60.

There is a wide range of scarves in various sizes, as well as a neckerchief and beanie hat.

For the home, there are cushions and blankets, the largest of which costs £1,400.

The fibre is sourced from Todd & Duncan’s Chinese parent company Ningxia Zhongyin Enterprise Management Partnership, the largest fibre exporter in China.

The Lochleven Mill based firm has spun and dyed yarn since 1867.

World leading cashmere spinners

Due to its 154 years of experience, Mr Cameron has huge confidence in their design capability and colour development.

As “arguably the world’s most famous spinner” and world leaders in their industry, he thinks the collection will be well received.

He says: “We loved the idea of bringing our cashmere yarn, colour and knit expertise to a wider audience.

“The cashmere pieces – using our unrivalled colour archives – will be enjoyed for a lifetime.

“Quite simply we are launching this brand-new collection because we have thought about colour, texture and form so that our consumers don’t have to.”

Todd & Duncan saw a 25% decline in sales last year due to the pandemic.

This year is expected to be similar, with the high-end fashion industry not making a recovery until 2022.