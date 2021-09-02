Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Kilmac: Tayside construction firm makes electric vehicle commitment

By Gavin Harper
September 2 2021, 7.53am Updated: September 2 2021, 10.37am
Kilmac has invested in electric vehicles for the firm's management and engineers.
Tayside civil engineering contractor Kilmac is on the road to creating an all-electric fleet.

The firm has invested in 15 electric vehicles for management and engineers.

Fast charging points installed at their Gemini Crescent head office in Dundee and at employees’ homes.

New vehicles to benefit Kilmac employees

Kilmac managing director Athole McDonald is also keen to see the company’s fleet of vans go electric.

Mr McDonald said: “We operate in a sector of industry which recognises times are changing and we have to continue to reduce our CO2 footprint.

“The change of the fleet to electric is an effective and readily available way of doing this.

“The vehicles are slightly more expensive for the business but far more efficient for the employees, reducing their tax bill by thousands.

“We have 15 company cars, ranging from Kia and Tesla to Mercedes and Audi.

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen are going electric to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“These vehicles are the most advanced right now, in a price range of £45,000 to £75,000.”

Mr McDonald said the 15-strong fleet of electric vehicles was a “stepping stone” for the business, which has a headcount of about 130 following recent appointments.

He hopes Kilmac’s fleet of 50 vans can also make the switch in the next 12 to 18 months.

“The plan is to phase the replacement of older vans with electric options.

“In the meantime, we have recently replaced 16 of the diesel fleet with more energy efficient Renault Kangoos and Trafics.”

And longer-term, Mr McDonald hopes site plant can also be converted to electric power.

Kilmac has expanded its operations to Aberdeen and Edinburgh in recent years but remains headquartered in Tayside.

As well as its base in Dundee, the firm – which reported turnover of more than £13.2 million for 2020 – has offices in Perth.

A ‘forward thinking’ construction firm

Mr McDonald said: “It would be nice to think the excavators and site plant can also be fitted with batteries.

“They can provide the huge amount of power that is required, with site-based chargers.

“We already have a good track record in moving towards a position of being carbon neutral.

 

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.

“This move towards electric vehicles takes us a step further down the line.

“We have long been involved in wind farm projects at Finavon in Angus and Glen Ullinish in the Isle of Skye which sit well within the corporate portfolio.

“We have always been forward thinking in terms of renewables and have delivered hydro and biomass schemes during the company’s history.”

