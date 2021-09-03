Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Business & Environment / Business

CryptoDramz: Fife graduate’s start-up taking on NFT crypto craze

By Erikka Askeland
September 3 2021, 1.37pm Updated: September 3 2021, 2.28pm
Ryan Aitken, managing director, CryptoDramz.
A tech start-up co-founded by a Fife graduate is claiming a world first by auctioning Scotch whisky using digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

CryptoDramz was founded a few months ago by graduates of Robert Gordon University (RGU), including Ryan Aitken from Pitlessie.

The former Bell Baxter School pupil, 25, is managing director.

Along with co-founders Murdo McCandlish and Joseph McGraw along with American digital finance consultant and investor, Ryan Caudill, have devised packages featuring a 25 year-old bottle of Talisker in a specially-commissioned vintage oak case.

The package also includes a Glencairn crystal whisky glass, a Harris tweed-covered hip flask and brown leather pouch which has the unique number associated with the NFT either engraved or emblazoned on them.

The concept of NFTs captured global attention in March when an artist known as Beeple sold a record-breaking NFT-backed digital artwork at auction for $69million.

NFTs are generated on ledgers using blockchain then sold via specialist “crypto” marketplaces. Use of blockchain technology, which underpins cryptocurrencies, provides NFTs with a unique signature that is often described as immutable or unchangeable.

The four founders of CryptoDramz said they believe the use of NFTs to authenticate, sell and track the ownership of rare Scotch has created a “new global digital peer-to-peer market”.

One of 20 CryptoDramz limited-edition Scotch whisky collection using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) .

The model also creates a “new export model” for Scotland’s whisky industry which could increase international sales and reduce risk, they suggest.

Ryan Aitken, managing director of the company, urged others to “copy” them and also adopt NFTs in the sale of whisky to showcase how innovative the industry – and Scotland – is.

He said: “We regard this digitisation of Scotch whisky as the next logical step for the industry. We want people to copy us to help reduce the problem of counterfeit Scotch.

“We also see a significant opportunity for Scotland to reinvent itself on the world stage by embracing and utilising blockchain technology to rejuvenate its economy and show how innovative it can be.”

CryptoDramz  whisky collection.

The sale of what the company said is the first of 20 whisky sets commences Monday, via an online crypto marketplace called OpenSea.

Each sale will be recorded by OpenSea on the Ethereum blockchain, as will any future resales – providing future buyers with a verifiable record of the provenance of each example of the collection.

Successful bidders will receive the items in the oak cases, which have been handmade from whisky barrels by Inverness specialist crafts company, Darach.

CryptoDramz said is targeting revenue of £400,000 in its first year from sales of each of the limited-edition collections it will create, plus the 10% royalty it will get from future resales of them by owners. The firm added it has already been approached by potential investors in the company.

CryptoDramz said it is preparing to release its second NFT-linked collection for Halloween.

