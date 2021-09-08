Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

New plastic recycling facility in Fife to create 60 jobs

By Maria Gran
September 8 2021, 12.44pm
Service manager economic development in Fife Council Pamela Stevenson, co-founder and director of Yes Recycling Omer Kutluoglu, Councillor Altany Craik and employer engagement co-ordinator in Fife Council John McFarlane.
A new state-of-the-art recycling facility will open in Fife next month, creating 60 new jobs.

Yes Recycling, based in Buckinghamshire, will operate the plant at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

The firm specialises in hard-to-recycle plastics including bank notes, hangers, printed packaging film.

Limitless opportunities in Scotland

The plant will recycle 15,000 tonnes of low-grade plastic each year.

This will be processed into pellets and flake, as well as creating a new generation of high strength Ecosheet.

The product is an alternative to plywood which is just as strong, has a longer life span and a similar price.

Ecosheet also diminishes the environmental impact that plywood has as it is recyclable at end of life.

Yes Recycling will use the recycled plastic to make an alternative to plywood.

Much of the recycling material for the factory will come from Dunfermline-based Cireco, as well as some commercial streams.

Yes Recycling co-founder and director Omer Kutluoglu said: “Opportunities are limitless for the recycling industry in Scotland, with local authority and government guidance focusing on making a change for the better.

“Investment in change is evident across Scotland, and for us, Fife is the ideal location for our first plant of this kind.

“We’ve been well supported by Fife Council’s InvestFife services, which have included business and employability support.”

60 new jobs to Fife

Opportunities Fife is supporting with the recruitment, enabling skills matching and career progression for the local community.

Business Gateway Fife has also provided support with alternative financing options through public and private agencies, workforce upskilling and access to Expert Help resources.

This includes brokering relationships with a variety of local partner organisations to ease the transition into the Fife economy.

Yes Recycling specialise in hard-to-recycle plastics, such as hard hats.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife council’s convenor of tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, welcomed the launch of the recycling facility.

He said: “This is a particularly welcome inward investment within mid-Fife.

“In the current environment, it really is a fantastic opportunity for Glenrothes and its local community.

“The positives are boundless in terms of creating jobs, supporting the local economy, and strengthening our commitment to sustainability.

“The announcement by Yes Recycling is testimony to the attractiveness of Fife for such an innovative enterprise.

“I’m excited to see the new facility in operation later this year, and to understand more about how we can be smarter with waste.”

The firm has invested millions of pounds into the Fife facility. Recruitment for the new roles started in August and is still ongoing.

It has received £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government.

