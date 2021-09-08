New plastic recycling facility in Fife to create 60 jobs

A new state-of-the-art recycling facility will open in Fife next month, creating 60 new jobs.

Yes Recycling, based in Buckinghamshire, will operate the plant at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

The firm specialises in hard-to-recycle plastics including bank notes, hangers, printed packaging film.

Limitless opportunities in Scotland

The plant will recycle 15,000 tonnes of low-grade plastic each year.

This will be processed into pellets and flake, as well as creating a new generation of high strength Ecosheet.

The product is an alternative to plywood which is just as strong, has a longer life span and a similar price.

Ecosheet also diminishes the environmental impact that plywood has as it is recyclable at end of life.

Much of the recycling material for the factory will come from Dunfermline-based Cireco, as well as some commercial streams.

Yes Recycling co-founder and director Omer Kutluoglu said: “Opportunities are limitless for the recycling industry in Scotland, with local authority and government guidance focusing on making a change for the better.

“Investment in change is evident across Scotland, and for us, Fife is the ideal location for our first plant of this kind.

“We’ve been well supported by Fife Council’s InvestFife services, which have included business and employability support.”

60 new jobs to Fife

Opportunities Fife is supporting with the recruitment, enabling skills matching and career progression for the local community.

Business Gateway Fife has also provided support with alternative financing options through public and private agencies, workforce upskilling and access to Expert Help resources.

This includes brokering relationships with a variety of local partner organisations to ease the transition into the Fife economy.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife council’s convenor of tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, welcomed the launch of the recycling facility.

He said: “This is a particularly welcome inward investment within mid-Fife.

“In the current environment, it really is a fantastic opportunity for Glenrothes and its local community.

“The positives are boundless in terms of creating jobs, supporting the local economy, and strengthening our commitment to sustainability.

“The announcement by Yes Recycling is testimony to the attractiveness of Fife for such an innovative enterprise.

“I’m excited to see the new facility in operation later this year, and to understand more about how we can be smarter with waste.”

The firm has invested millions of pounds into the Fife facility. Recruitment for the new roles started in August and is still ongoing.

It has received £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland with funding from the European Regional Development Fund and the Scottish Government.