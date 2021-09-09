Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Augean: Morgan Stanley tables new £356m bid for Port of Dundee firm

By Gavin Harper
September 9 2021, 1.40pm
Morgan Stanley has made a new bid for Augean.
One of the world’s largest banks has made a new bid of more than £350 million for Port of Dundee hazardous waste firm Augean.

Morgan Stanley has tabled an offer of 340 pence per share, which values Augean at £356.9m

Augean brought the first major decommissioning project to Dundee.

The firm worked on the prominent Shell Curlew decom project at Port of Dundee for over a year.

The Curlew was Dundee’s first major decommissioning project.

Augean also has four sites in Aberdeen as well as a Peterhead facility. It is headquartered in Wetherby.

Bidding war for Augean

Last month, a bid was made by investment firms Ancala and Fiera Infrastructure of Canada under the banner of Eleia Limited.

That offer, of 325 pence per Augean share, valued the hazardous waste firm at £341m.

The Eleia bid had been recommended for approval by the Augean board.

They have withdrawn that recommendation and are suggesting the new bid from Morgan Stanley be approved by shareholders.

Documents showing the new offer read: “The Augean directors consider the terms of the increased MSIP (Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Parnters) offer to be fair and reasonable.

“The Augean directors have therefore withdrawn their recommendation of the Eleia offer.”

Augean North Sea Services, at East Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

In May, Morgan Stanley made an offer worth around £300m for the firm.

Two extensions were granted to try and complete the deal before the other bidder emerged.

Shareholders are anticipating a counter bid may follow as Augean’s share price today soared beyond the new offer price. At lunchtime its stock was trading at 346p.

The firm said: “In light of the superior proposal of 340 pence per Augean share, the Augean directors intend to recommend unanimously that Augean shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to implement the increased MSIP Offer.

“Accordingly, the Augean directors have withdrawn their recommendation of the Eleia offer.”

A general meeting is planned to consider the new offer on September 30.

