Scottish firms urged to grasp opportunities at World Expo in Dubai

Scottish businesses are urged to discover valuable new global opportunities at the World Expo in Dubai.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is leading three delegations for Scotland to showcase its skills, expertise and innovation on the global stage.

The World Expo will be one of the first major in-person events as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will welcome more than 25 million visitors from 190 countries.

Its stated aim is to inspire by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

The trade missions give Scottish firms the chance to connect with hundreds of potential new global business partners.

Series of delegations to World Expo Dubai

With the support of 30 local Chambers of Commerce across Scotland, Scottish Chambers will use its global links to set up meetings with carefully matched companies.

The first delegation departs in November and will showcase Scottish luxury products and experiences.

Into 2022 and building on the COP26 event being held in Glasgow, the focus of the second delegation is tackling climate change and the expertise Scotland can offer the world.

The final delegation is also on an important topic in which Scotland leads the way: diversity and equality.

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “As we continue towards a new normality, it is time to address the longer-term economic crisis that continues to loom large.

“One of the ways the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is doing that is by helping to re-establish vital connections between businesses in Scotland and the rest of the world.

“With Scotland’s culture so richly steeped in entrepreneurship and invention, there are few places better positioned to remind the world of our world-renowned reputation for enterprise and trade than Dubai.

“It is important that Scottish business takes full advantage of the opportunities to reconnect with the world.”

Dundee links to Dubai

In September 2020, Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce led the first virtual trade mission between Scotland & the UAE.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “Dundee is the only UK city to have a sister city relationship with Dubai.

“This gives us a very strong foundation for Scotland and the UAE develop further commercial partnerships.

“We have lots of local organisations and business leaders with significant interests in Dubai.

“We’re looking forward to the conversations and business interests that will arise from this work.”