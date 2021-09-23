Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Scottish firms urged to grasp opportunities at World Expo in Dubai

By Rob McLaren
September 23 2021, 6.54am
Alison Henderson of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Scottish businesses are urged to discover valuable new global opportunities at the World Expo in Dubai.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is leading three delegations for Scotland to showcase its skills, expertise and innovation on the global stage.

The World Expo will be one of the first major in-person events as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will welcome more than 25 million visitors from 190 countries.

Its stated aim is to inspire by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

The trade missions give Scottish firms the chance to connect with hundreds of potential new global business partners.

Series of delegations to World Expo Dubai

With the support of 30 local Chambers of Commerce across Scotland, Scottish Chambers will use its global links to set up meetings with carefully matched companies.

The first delegation departs in November and will showcase Scottish luxury products and experiences.

Into 2022 and building on the COP26 event being held in Glasgow, the focus of the second delegation is tackling climate change and the expertise Scotland can offer the world.

The final delegation is also on an important topic in which Scotland leads the way: diversity and equality.

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “As we continue towards a new normality, it is time to address the longer-term economic crisis that continues to loom large.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.

“One of the ways the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network is doing that is by helping to re-establish vital connections between businesses in Scotland and the rest of the world.

“With Scotland’s culture so richly steeped in entrepreneurship and invention, there are few places better positioned to remind the world of our world-renowned reputation for enterprise and trade than Dubai.

“It is important that Scottish business takes full advantage of the opportunities to reconnect with the world.”

Dundee links to Dubai

In September 2020, Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce led the first virtual trade mission between Scotland & the UAE.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “Dundee is the only UK city to have a sister city relationship with Dubai.

“This gives us a very strong foundation for Scotland and the UAE develop further commercial partnerships.

“We have lots of local organisations and business leaders with significant interests in Dubai.

“We’re looking forward to the conversations and business interests that will arise from this work.”

