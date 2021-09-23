Lean & Greens: £1m investment by Dundee firm in flexitarian range

A Dundee food group has spent almost £1 million creating a new brand for flexitarians.

Lean & Greens has been created by the Highland Food Group, best known for venison producer Highland Game.

It is targeting the growing number of flexitarians – people who mostly eat plant based products but who also consume a small amount of meat.

The Lean & Green product range of burgers, meatballs and sausages combines lean meat with vegetables, grains and pulses.

Reducing meat and increasing greens

Euan Ross, sales and marketing manager at Lean & Greens, said: “We have invested close to £1 million to reach this stage.

“Our intention is to absolutely respond to the appetite of today’s conscious shoppers.

“We are very excited to be leading the charge in this new category.

“More consumers than ever before are looking to achieve a more balanced and sustainable diet that incorporates lean meats and healthy greens.

“We balance lean British meat with what we like to call super greens plant protein.

“It’s a great 50/50 option for those looking to reduce their meat consumption and boost veg intake in one go.”

Lean & Greens in Tesco shelves

The Lean & Greens range is launching as part of Tesco’s incubator project.

The retailer’s platform helps nurture new brands through learning events and access to Tesco’s product team.

The programme has helped dozens of young UK brands find a footing in the industry, including Fever Tree, Bol and Deliciously Ella.

The products are available now in 319 Tesco stores across the UK.

The recipes were developed in partnership with Bingham & Jones, which works with brands Heck and Gosh.

Huge potential of Lean & Greens

Mr Ross said the vast majority of people in Britain, around 86%, eat red meat.

While it remains a cornerstone of most people’s diet, there is a shift towards eating less, but better quality meat.

He said: “Our consumer research highlights that most people don’t want to move to a completely vegetarian or vegan diet but are looking for healthier alternatives.

“The truth is that only 5% who take up a non-meat diet can stick to it after one year.

“The opportunity is there to develop inspirational products to satisfy meat reducers.

“We strongly believe that now is the right time to enter and define the hybrid market.”

