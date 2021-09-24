Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee and Angus College: £1m fund for firms to upskill workers

By Maria Gran
September 24 2021, 7.48am Updated: September 24 2021, 9.04am
Chief executive officer of Dundee and Angus Chamber Alison Henderson welcomes the Business Partnership team at the Dundee and Angus College headed by Caryn Gibson.
A new Dundee and Angus College team will give local businesses a competitive edge as it unveils funding for training.

The college has secured almost £1 million from the Scottish Government Flexible Workforce Development Fund.

The fund gives levy-paying businesses access to up to £15,000 worth of training.

Small and medium-sized businesses are also eligible for training up to £5,000.

The new business partnerships team is visiting workplaces across the region to assess current and future skills gaps and training needs.

Helping businesses plan for the future

The four-person team is headed by the college’s economics partnership manager, Caryn Gibson.

The college has recruited 17 accredited trainers to help deliver business training across the region.

Ms Gibson believes the college and local businesses have to work together going forward.

She says: “Covid created opportunities for some businesses to diversify their offering, meaning their business models and plans have changed.

“It’s our duty as a college to help them plan for the future – analysing their needs, identifying the skills gaps and delivering the training required.”

“We are also working with larger companies who have in-house trainers, bolstering their programmes and adding value through our courses.”

The business partnerships team is working closely with car mechanics as well as other rapidly changing sectors.

With sectors and technologies continuously emerging, college staff are currently fine-tuning a raft of new qualifications.

These include subjects from wind turbines and low carbon transport to advanced manufacturing, insulation and solar panels.

Courses such as mental health first aid, leadership and digital marketing are also in the pipeline.

Training starting early next year

Training will be delivered between the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) Skills Academy and the college’s Arbroath campus as of early 2022.

The training aims to close skills gaps by reskilling and upskilling in growing sectors such as digital, energy and renewables.

The college also wants to reskill workers to create more employees for struggling sectors, such as care and hospitality.

Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus.
The college will also be offering a range of short, free courses for the general public.

Ms Gibson hopes the courses will enhance current careers or inspire the start of a new career for those unemployed.

She said: “We also need to reach out to those who are currently not working and shine a light on new subject areas to highlight their potential.

“This is a win-win for businesses too – we’re helping the unemployed by offering them the skills businesses need and giving them a stronger pipeline of local people who are ready to fill these skills gaps.”

