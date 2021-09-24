McGill: Dundee firm acquires Fife heating company, adding 30 staff

Dundee-based building services firm McGill has acquired a Fife gas and heating firm with 30 staff.

McGill has announced the purchase of Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services.

It comes as McGill prepares to launch a dedicated gas division.

Kingdom Gas Services was founded by Billy McCord more than two decades ago.

It has since grown into a respected business with annual turnover of £2.5 million.

McGill launching new gas division

The firm specialises in delivering domestic and commercial oil and gas boiler maintenance, repair, and installation services to housing associations and councils.

It covers Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, and Fife.

Billy McCord will join McGill as gas services director, while the Cupar firm’s 30-strong workforce will all transfer to McGill.

Last month, the firm added 65 staff with the acquisition of Falkirk-based McDougall Group.

Mr McCord will lead the newly launched gas division, created to consolidate the delivery of all gas and heating contracts across the McGill group.

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie said: “I am delighted to welcome Billy and his Kingdom Gas team into the McGill family.

“To be announcing our second company acquisition, not even a month after purchasing the McDougall Group, is exciting, and a sign of what’s to come at McGill.

“Billy has built a solid and reputable company and his expertise will be put to good use as he drives forward the expansion of our newly created gas division.

“I would also like to thank our parent company, United Capital, whose efforts and expertise have allowed us to complete this deal quickly, and confidently.”

An ‘obvious choice’ for Fife firm founder

Mr McCord added: “Within the industry, the success of McGill is no secret.

“The business has done exceptionally well over the past couple of years.

“When I started to think about my own plans for the future of Kingdom Gas, McGill were an obvious route.

“Having grown my business over the past 23 years, I wanted comfort that the future of the business, and of my employees, was secure.

“Joining McGill is both a challenge and a huge opportunity for my people and Kingdom Gas.

“I am confident our existing clients and employees will also be delighted by this news.”

Acquisition plans for McGill owner

Graeme Carling, the chief executive of McGill’s owner United Capital, has previously outlined his ambitions to acquire other construction and building services firms.

In October, he said he wanted to acquire businesses with a collective turnover of £500 million.

After acquiring McGill in February 2019, his group bought Angus-based Alliance Electrical, which later merged with McGill.

It also made a lockdown acquisition of Glasgow-based central heating firm Saltire Facilities Management.

Mr Carling said: “I am proud to support McGill to complete its second company acquisition, less than a month after its first.

“The Kingdom Gas team are joining a McGill that is full of energy and targeting big things.

“I wish to welcome Billy and his team to the family. I am excited to see what’s next for McGill.”

Six-figure contract with Angus Council

Meanwhile, the Dundee firm has won a £230,000 contract to install solar panels for Angus Council.

The 12-week contract will see panels will be fitted at Brechin Community Campus.

Commercial director Douglas Smith said: “This is a great win for everyone at McGill. It is a real feather in our cap.

“Angus Council know what we do, and we partner with them on a range of contracts already.

“To add to this with such an ambitious project is exciting, and our eco division can’t wait to get started.”