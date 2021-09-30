‘It’s been 44 years well spent’, says retiring Dundee accountant

A Dundee accountant will call time on his career today after more than 40 years with the same firm.

John Langlands, from Dundee, began with EQ founding firm JLM as a trainee in 1977.

He worked his way up to becoming partner of the Dundee firm in 1997.

Mr Langlands, 64, has been instrumental in its growth and development.

He explained that his decision to retire has been long in the planning.

“It was a decision I pencilled in my mind three years ago.

“I thought this would be enough time to ensure that I could leave EQ with a clean slate for those who are succeeding me.

“I also wanted to retire with plenty time to enjoy my family, see more of the world and pursue leisure activities.”

Looking back on 44 years

Mr Langlands reflected on his time with the business.

He said: “Business life has changed so much since 1977 that it feels like I have done several different jobs in very different ways.

“At the start, all work was manual and communication was by letter and telephone.

“Then came the onset of computers and printers which the firm embraced but they came with a health warning as programmes were not always in sync.

“Sophisticated software, the internet and emails then revolutionised my daily work and changed the dynamic of accountancy and business in general.

“Client expectations increased and time became precious so working smarter was a good adage.”

Working with forward-thinking colleagues meant Mr Langlands never looked for pastures new.

“I was lucky that my colleagues had a vision for the future and understood the need to embrace change to stay ahead of the competition.

“This made me appreciate what I had.”

EQ in good hands going forward

After four decades, Mr Langlands admits he will miss his work – especially his colleagues and clients.

But he knows the firm is in good hands.

“I will miss the people, clients and colleagues alike.

“We have achieved many milestones together. There is nothing more satisfying than helping someone achieve a goal.

“Although I am sad to leave, EQ is in safe hands.

“It will continue to provide the highest quality service to clients and be a tremendous environment to train and develop the next generation of accounting professionals.

“I am proud to have been part of a great firm for as long as I have.

“I loved the work and shared my career with many talented people.

“It’s been 44 years well spent.

What are Mr Langlands’ retirement plans?

First, to spend time with his family – wife Carol, son Kevin, daughter Louise and granddaughter Nell.

He said: “We have a close family circle who like to get together and there will need to be a catch up after Covid.

“Carol retired in May so we will be putting holiday plans in place as soon as we can.”

EQ managing partner David Cameron paid tribute to Mr Langlands.

He said: “John will be missed both personally and professionally. His commitment to the firm and his clients, and mentoring our staff, is second to none.

“I would like to extend my thanks for his contribution over the last four decades and we all wish him and his wife Carol a very long and happy retirement”.