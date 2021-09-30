Johnston Carmichael: Accountancy firm joins global network

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael will join the accounting, audit, and advisory network Moore Global.

With over 850 employees and partners, Johnston Carmichael is Scotland’s largest independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisers.

It operates from 13 locations across the UK, including Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

The accountancy firm will become a member of the Moore Global UK network, which has 1,200 staff across 34 offices.

The Moore Global community has approximately 30,000 staff across 640 offices in 110 countries.

It has a turnover of £3.2 billion globally and £121 million in the UK in 2020.

Johnston Carmichael chief executive Andrew Walker is pleased to be joining Moore Global.

He said: “It will give our clients access to Moore’s breadth and depth of international expertise and experience.

“This will only help us to better serve the growing international needs of our clients, supporting their current operations and expansion plans in overseas markets.

Johnston Carmichael in global network

Johnston Carmichael will be the first Scottish firm in the Moore Global network.

Anton Colella, Scotland-based chief executive officer of Moore Global, sees welcoming Johnston Carmichael on board as a major step.

He believes that a strong presence in Scotland us strategically important for the firm.

He says: “As well as being of a substantial size and a leader on its home turf, Johnston Carmichael brings more technical depth to our network, further establishing the UK footprint and adding expertise that will enhance the Moore Global business across all markets.

“With our executive team having such a strong presence in Scotland, securing influence and impact here is both strategically and symbolically important for the expansion of the Moore Global community.

“For some time, I have admired Johnston Carmichael’s reputation and service offering in the market.

“I have no doubt that as our new partner the firm will unlock an exciting period of growth.

“Our ambition to become established in the top 10 ranking firms in the UK and globally is another step closer.”