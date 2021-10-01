Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taymouth Marina: Kenmore resort to partially close due to staffing crisis

By Gavin Harper
October 1 2021, 12.30pm
Taymouth Marina.

A second Kenmore venue is being forced to partially close its doors amid a staffing crisis.

The Ferryman’s Inn bar and restaurant at Taymouth Marina will be closed until “late autumn” as it struggles to cope.

The water sports facilities have been partially closed.

A post from general manager Darren Scott on Facebook said despite a “memorable summer”, they had no option but to close for the time being.

It comes just days after the Kenmore Hotel closed its restaurant, with the general manager there William Inglis admitting the hotel was “on its knees”.

Kenmore Hotel in Perthshire ‘on its knees’, losing £40,000 a week, due to staff shortages

He said the Kenmore Hotel was losing upwards of £40,000 each week.

Mr Scott’s social media post set out the difficulties faced by the Taymouth Marina.

He said: “We have certainly faced our challenges in recovering and re-opening from lockdown.

“It has been with great pride that we have served and met so many happy customers over the summer months.

“However, we have faced the constant challenge of meeting the huge demand and coping with a nationwide staff shortage. It has continually left us stretched.

“We have been unable to open inside due to these issues.

“We must address this as the nights draw in and the season changes.”

‘Our decision has not been an easy one’

A subsequent post said the ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions placed on the hospitality industry made it difficult to plan.

The rise in tourists from across the UK “leaves businesses between a rock and a hard place”.

Taymouth Marina, taken in 2019.

Taymouth Marina is currently advertising for a number of jobs.

They range from sous chef to PA and bar/restaurant staff.

The statement added: “Our decision to close our bar and restaurant has not been an easy one or something we take lightly.

“Having seen many establishments local to us closing permanently due to Covid and Brexit issues, it is one we must make to protect the future of the business.”

Ferryman’s Inn to reopen later in autumn

Mr Scott said the temporary closure would allow them to recruit and train staff, plus carry out refurbishment work.

He added: “We shall therefore be closed from Monday.

Watersports at Taymouth Marina have been closed.

“We shall be opening inside later in the autumn with a full internal and external bar and restaurant service.”

Mr Scott said the self-catering accommodation would remain open.

“We appreciate your understanding, kind comments and support,” he added.

“We look forward to welcoming you into The Ferryman’s very soon.”