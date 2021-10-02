Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee University scientist worth £370m, nine years after founding drug company in coffee shop

By Rob McLaren
October 2 2021, 6.58am
Exscientia CEO Professor Andrew Hopkins
Exscientia CEO Professor Andrew Hopkins

A Dundee University scientist is sitting on a paper fortune of £370 million after the blockbuster stock market debut of the drug company he founded.

Exscientia, which has offices in Dundee and Oxford, is valued at £2.5 billion after its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange in America yesterday.

The company was founded by Andrew Hopkins while he was based at Dundee University.

It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to narrow down drug candidates.

In some cases it can cut down a drug’s development time from five years to 12 months.

Since being established in 2012, the company has signed a series of multi-million pound deals with global drug giants.

It raised almost £400m in a funding round earlier this year.

Mr Hopkins has kept Exscientia shareholding

Mr Hopkins, 49, continues to lead the company and has not sold any of his 18.6 million shares as part of the stock market listing.

The company sold 13.9 million shares at $22 to raise $304.7m (£225m). At its $22 debut the company was valued at $2.7bn (£2bn).

The shares soared to as high as $30 after its debut before falling back to $27.

At $27 a share, Mr Hopkins’ stake in the company is worth $502m, or around £370m.

Andrew Hopkins, founder of Exscientia, speaking at Dundee University.

This amount puts him ahead of musicians Sir Mick Jagger (£310m), Sting (£220m) and Eric Clapton (£195m) on the Sunday Times Rich List. The Queen is worth £365m.

Concurrently to the stock market listing, Exscientia sold a further 7.3 million shares at $22 to Softbank and the Gates Foundation. This raised $160m (£118m).

Exscientia history and operation in Dundee

The Dundee University spin-out company is one of the city’s life sciences success stories.

It continues to have 25 staff at the Dundee One building at City Quay.

However, Exscientia was also highlighted as an example of a company who has left the city to grow by Dundee University principle Professor Iain Gillespie.

He hopes the development of a £40m biomedical campus – which will offer more lab space for expanding firms – will keep companies in Dundee.

Drug-discovery company Exscientia is a Dundee University spin-out.

As well as its Oxford headquarters, Exscientia has offices in Vienna, Miami and Osaka.

Despite its success at winning deals and investment, in its most recently filed accounts at Companies House, Exscientia made a loss.

The accounts for the year ending December 31 2019, showed a pre-tax loss of £8m. Accounts for 2020 will be publicly available next week.

Mr Hopkins urges global mindset

When he gave a ‘masterclass’ presentation at Dundee University two years ago, Mr Hopkins urged entrepreneurs to “think globally”.

He said Exscientia was formed by three people with a credit card in a coffee shop.

Another key bit of business advice was to “hire people smarter than you”.

He said: “You have to be dogged in your persistence”.

He concluded the talk by urging entrepreneurs to “enjoy the journey”.