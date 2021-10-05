SPONSORED: 7 local stores to sample this festive season

Are you on the hunt for thoughtful gifts that will be popular with loved ones and benefit businesses near you?

Then look no further than this handy guide.

From handmade jewellery and fashion accessories, to homeware and more, there is no need to travel far for gift shopping when you have these trusted stores on your doorstep…

Artery

Artery St Andrews is a unique shop based in the historic town of St Andrews, Fife.

The store offers the best in gifts, homewares, accessories, crafts and jewellery, all handmade by various designers and makers from Scotland and across the UK.

This home of handmade provides a relaxing atmosphere for stress free shopping.

The Artery team is always on hand to offer advice to help you find the perfect gift for that special person.

You can find them at their new location, 131 South Street, or browse the shop online for home delivery or click and collect.

Alternatively, if you have an queries, give them a call on 01334 473153.

Sew Confident

At Sew Confident Dundee, the team are gearing up for their Autumn/Winter term of sewing and crafty classes for all abilities.

Classes are designed to build confidence and teach all the necessary sewing/crafty skills in bite size sessions.

Coming up, they have beginners sewing, dressmaking, overlocker classes, quilting, arm knitting, crochet, bag making, lampshade classes and many more!

Sew Confident prides themselves on providing a fun, friendly studio in the heart of Broughty Ferry with a big emphasis on the social side of creating.

They also sell sewing machines and supplies.

For more information, follow Sew Confident on Instagram, check their Facebook page or visit their website.

Tesori Jewellers

Tesori is an Independent jewellers with over 30 years of expertise, resource and knowledge. They offer a beautiful range of stylish jewellery for all budgets.

The local workshop can professionally repair almost all jewellery – from simple repairs to full restorations.

They have a genuine desire to delight all customers; pay them a visit and spoil yourself and your loved ones!

It is so important to the Tesori business that all customers have a positive, personal experience and that a wonderful relationship is formed for many years to come.

Tesori Jewellers would like to thank all of their customers for their support.

To get in touch, visit the Tesori Facebook page, call 01382 772872, or visit the store at 195 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Couper Carpets

This family-run shop based in the heart of Cupar has decades of experience.

They supply and install all types of floor covering, including carpet, vinyl, LVT, solid wood, bamboo and, laminate, as well as natural flooring rugs, and a fab selection of mats and rugs to suit every home.

Get in touch to refresh your carpets in time for Christmas!

Home visits are also available; Couper Carpets is a covid aware company and happy to come to you with samples.

Get in touch by emailing coupercpts@icloud.com, calling 01334 654488, or following their Facebook page.

You can also visit the store at 15 Crossgate, Cupar.

W&M Patterson

Established in 1959 and catering for many shapes and sizes of feet, W&M Patterson sell ladies’ shoes, boots and slippers.

If you’re looking for dressy shoes for a special occasion or just everyday footwear, it’s likely you will find it here.

There’s also an impressive selection of slippers all year round, as well as insoles, shoe creams, polishes and shoe horns. Sizes stocked range from two to nine.

The shop assistants at W&M Patterson are always on hand to give friendly and helpful advice.

Visit the store at 39 High Street, Perth, or call 01738 627414 with any questions.

Karen B

Stocking beautiful ranges of clothing, including Robell, Masai and Scottish brand, Marble, Karen B opened 14 years ago on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Two years after it started trading, it was bought over by Ann Annandale, who cemented the store as a main staple in the community.

Ann handpicks everything that is on the rails of the shop and all her products are exclusive, so they won’t be found within five miles of the boutique.

With the success of KarenB, Ann has recently opened a sister shop out in Arbroath’s West Port, which has already been attracting visitors from far and wide.

Ann says: “Customer interaction is key to my business. It’s so satisfying when customers return to my shops and I now know a lot of them personally.

“I love what I do and see the running of the shops as a passion and not work.

I’m so lucky to have a great team of staff with the same values and principals as me meaning that customers can come in with confidence knowing we’re all here to offer a fabulous personal shopping experience.”

You can call Ann at KarenB on 01382 774446, or visit the shop’s Facebook page for more information.

Jewel St Andrews

Time is of the essence to secure that special Christmas gift for family, friends or indeed a cheeky pressie for yourself!

Prod your partner, point them in the direction of Jewel St Andrews and visit the national award-winning shop at 93 Market St to get the gift you really want this year.

This treasure trove of a store offers fashionable bags, winter scarves, hats, gloves and lots of affordable costume and sterling silver jewellery.

Find Jewel St Andrews on Facebook to have a peek at the current stocklist, or simply to get in touch and the friendly team will help you with your enquiry.