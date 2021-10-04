Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Perth guesthouse with relentless focus on quality named best in Scotland

By Rob McLaren
October 4 2021, 6.06pm Updated: October 4 2021, 6.38pm
A room at Perth guesthouse Woodcroft House.
A room at Perth guesthouse Woodcroft House.

Not everyone would have seen its potential.

Fewer still would have been prepared to make the investment of time and money.

But for a high flying London executive looking to escape the rat race, the large Victorian house in Perth was her ticket to a better life.

Claire Dingwall Slater has never looked back from her decision to quit her job in HR to pursue a dream of opening a guesthouse in Perth.

She immediately fell in love with Woodcroft House, located near Kinnoull Hill and packed with arts and crafts features such as rose cornices and wood panelling.

When Claire received the keys in April 2017, it took almost a full year and £200,000 to renovate.

But her vision was not just to create another city guesthouse, she wanted to make something special.

Keeping ‘soul and integrity’ of Woodcroft House

Claire, 43, said: “I was a HR director in London for 15 years and had a fantastic career.

“But I just wanted to do something different.

“I’d renovated houses before and always enjoyed cooking, so looked to open a guesthouse.

Guesthouse Woodcroft House in Perth offers arts and crafts luxury.

“Perth is not far from my mum and dad in Stonehaven and a nice central location.

“The house needed new wiring, plumbing, a lot of work on the roof, the servant’s quarters were gutted.

“Downstairs what’s really lovely is that all the arts and craft detail is still there.

“My mum made all the curtains in the house and my dad comes down to do the gardening.

“It’s still got its soul and integrity. It’s a beautiful, beautiful building.”

Luxury behind £260 a night price

The Perth house, dating from 1905 and boasting a monkey puzzle tree even older, could have been a B&B with many rooms for the public.

But a business model of several rooms selling for £60 a night was never Claire’s vision.

After the extensive refurbishment, Woodcroft House opened with just two suites available and Claire living in the old servant’s quarters.

What’s the secret to luxury? It’s the little differences.

“We don’t just put two teabags and a packet of biscuits in the rooms,” Claire said.

“We stuff the rooms with complimentary snacks and treats.

Alick Slater and Claire Dingwall Slater.

“I make homemade scones, my mum makes preserves for the house. It’s those extra touches that make the difference.

“Antique furniture, super soft carpets, the Egyptian bed linen is top quality… everything is as good as I can make it.

“I just want people to have a good high quality night away and there is a no children policy.”

As much care and attention is given to the meals, which are all hand cooked by Claire using local ingredients.

All meals are homecooked by Claire at Woodcroft Guest House in Perth.

Woodcroft House now also has a smaller garden room available with the price of the rooms per night ranging from £190 to £260.

Perth guesthouse named best in Scotland

The pursuit of quality has not gone unnoticed.

A few months after opening it was awarded five stars by VisitScotland and it is the Scottish guest house of the year in the new Good Hotel Guide.

Claire said it her life has changed dramatically in the past five years.

She met her husband Alick Slater, a shepherd, just before the guesthouse opened and they married two years ago.

Woodcroft Guest House in Perth.

Now they are planning a new venture to bring their lives together, purchasing the Muir Estate in Thornhill, Stirlingshire.

It offers self catering accommodation and the couple has started a deer farm to offer field to fork venison.

Claire said: “We are really proud of what we’ve achieved and chuffed to bits that we’ve been recognised.

“But what is most important is the rave reviews from our customers.”