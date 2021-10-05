Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I knew I had to grab the opportunity’ – new trainees join Dundee law firm

By Gavin Harper
October 5 2021, 3.39pm Updated: October 5 2021, 3.51pm
The new trainees - Walter Buckman, Antonia Kildaire, Finlay Williamson, Martyna Kotlarz, David Durie and Hannah Smethurst with Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg
Dundee law firm Thorntons has welcomed six further trainee solicitors, following an intake of 10 earlier this year.

The new recruits will undertake a two-year course across Thorntons offices, including at Yeaman Shore in Dundee.

The course will help them develop skills and knowledge across a variety of legal disciplines.

Two of the trainees – David Durie and Finlay Williamson – are from Dundee.

The others are: Walter Buckman from Glasgow, Antonia Kildare and Hannah Smethurst from Edinburgh, and Martyna Kotlarz from Aberdeen.

Thorntons base in Dundee.

Set around four six-month department rotations, the trainees will gain hands-on experience, and have direct client contact from early on.

The group will also benefit from Thorntons’ learning and development programmes, plus the firm’s mentoring scheme.

Thorntons will also host networking opportunities to further the trainees’ skills and knowledge.

Too good a chance to pass up

All law trainees will also have a mentor from the Thorntons team.

New trainee David Durie said: “Going to University in Dundee, Thorntons was a huge presence in the legal community.

“The people at Thorntons were always willing to give their time to help with events, offer their knowledge and advice, and even act as a sounding board regarding doubts about our futures.

“When I was given the opportunity, I knew I had to grab it.

“I have a lot to learn over the next two years. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said the trainees will play a “vital role” in the success of the firm.

Ms Larg, who spoke of the “tremendous privilege” of her own appointment in the summer, added: “I’m hugely excited to welcome our new team members.

Lesley Larg, Thorntons managing partner welcomes the law trainees.

“As Thorntons continues to grow, and more opportunities become available for newly qualified solicitors, this is a particularly exciting time for our trainees.

“Each year a significant number of successful trainees stay on to continue their careers with us.

“We look forward to working with them to develop their skills and knowledge.”

