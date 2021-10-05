‘I knew I had to grab the opportunity’ – new trainees join Dundee law firm

Dundee law firm Thorntons has welcomed six further trainee solicitors, following an intake of 10 earlier this year.

The new recruits will undertake a two-year course across Thorntons offices, including at Yeaman Shore in Dundee.

The course will help them develop skills and knowledge across a variety of legal disciplines.

Two of the trainees – David Durie and Finlay Williamson – are from Dundee.

The others are: Walter Buckman from Glasgow, Antonia Kildare and Hannah Smethurst from Edinburgh, and Martyna Kotlarz from Aberdeen.

Set around four six-month department rotations, the trainees will gain hands-on experience, and have direct client contact from early on.

The group will also benefit from Thorntons’ learning and development programmes, plus the firm’s mentoring scheme.

Thorntons will also host networking opportunities to further the trainees’ skills and knowledge.

Too good a chance to pass up

All law trainees will also have a mentor from the Thorntons team.

New trainee David Durie said: “Going to University in Dundee, Thorntons was a huge presence in the legal community.

“The people at Thorntons were always willing to give their time to help with events, offer their knowledge and advice, and even act as a sounding board regarding doubts about our futures.

“When I was given the opportunity, I knew I had to grab it.

“I have a lot to learn over the next two years. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said the trainees will play a “vital role” in the success of the firm.

Ms Larg, who spoke of the “tremendous privilege” of her own appointment in the summer, added: “I’m hugely excited to welcome our new team members.

“As Thorntons continues to grow, and more opportunities become available for newly qualified solicitors, this is a particularly exciting time for our trainees.

“Each year a significant number of successful trainees stay on to continue their careers with us.

“We look forward to working with them to develop their skills and knowledge.”