Babcock Rosyth awarded third Queen’s Award for Enterprise

By Maria Gran
October 6 2021, 5.04pm
The Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, presented the award to Babcock LGE's managing director, Neale Campbell.

The Fife-based firm has been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise after its “outstanding short-term growth” in overseas sales.

Acknowledged in the category of international trade, this is Babcock LGE’s third Queen’s Award for Enterprise in five years.

Babcock LGE (Liquid Gas Equipment) is based at Rosyth dockyard. The firm specialises in the liquefied gas transportation market.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, presented the award to Neale Campbell, managing director at Babcock LGE.

Mr Campbell said he was “very proud” of everyone involved in the achievement.

“The Queen’s Award is testament to the hard work and efforts of everyone at Babcock LGE,” he said.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our outstanding growth in overseas sales over the last three years.”

Technical director at Babcock LGE Alan Duckett, managing director Neale Campbell and the Lord-Lieutenant of Fife Robert Balfour.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are for outstanding achievements by UK businesses, with the Fife firm one of 205 recipient organisations this year.

The categories include innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

‘Fantastic news’ for Babcock LGE

Pamela Stevenson, service manager economic development at Fife Council, said: “The Queen’s Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Babcock LGE.

“Many businesses in Fife show a real entrepreneurial spirit that continues to drive social mobility, as they strive to find new markets to export to and produce innovative products and services.

“The past year has been challenging for so many businesses – so it is more important than ever to mark the significant achievements and contributions businesses make to communities across Fife.”

The award is valid for five years.

The Queen’s Awards were created following the recommendation of a committee chaired by The Duke of Edinburgh in 1965.

The first awards, originally known as the Queen’s Awards to Industry, were made the following year.

They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses.

Work is under way at Babcock to build five new warships at Rosyth, creating 1,250 Fife jobs.

