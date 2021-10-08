Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Giant wind farm off Fife coast scaled back due to seabird concerns

By Gavin Harper
October 8 2021, 12.06pm
Berwick Bank wind farm.
Berwick Bank wind farm.

A wind farm that was set to cover the same area as Fife will be cut back due to concerns over seabirds in the North Sea.

SSE Renewables will reduce the size of Berwick Bank wind farm by around 10% to mitigate the impact on the local seabird population.

The energy giants had planned to build Berwick Bank Wind Farm in a vast area measuring 1,314 square kilometres.

That will be cut to around 1,182 sq km.

While the number of turbines is still unknown, SSE is planning to increase the minimum height of the turbine blades.

They will be raised from 22m to 37m above sea level. The length of the turbine blades is to be determined.

Plans for the wind farm have been more than 10 years in development.

They bring together Berwick Bank and Marr Bank offshore wind farms, into one single project.

Seabird concerns have seen the project scaled back.

Together they would increase the country’s overall renewable energy capacity by nearly 30%.

The project will be capable of generating enough energy to power over five million homes, equivalent to all of Scotland’s households twice over.

In comparison, both the Seagreen and Inch Cape developments estimate an output of 1GW to 1.1GW.

A ‘significant positive impact’ on seabirds

Raising the height of the blades will allow seabirds to pass safely through the site.

It comes following the completion earlier this year of a 24-month aerial survey programme.

The survey, consisting of 300 hours of flight time, across 5,000 sq km, is believed to be the largest of its kind ever undertaken.

It was conducted by SSE Renewables and Hi Def Aerial Surveying.

Berwick Bank project director Alex Meredith said: “Accelerating our efforts to decarbonise the electricity system must be done in harmony with our natural environment.

Alex Meredith, Berwick Bank project director at SSE Renewables.

“We have taken the decision to reduce the area we will develop by around 10%  to provide large gaps between existing wind farms and the Berwick Bank wind farm site.”

That will, he said, prevent a barrier forming between seabird feeding grounds and breeding habitats.

Mr Meredith said increasing the height of the blades would have a “significant positive impact” on potential collisions.

HiDef commercial director Martin Scott said reducing the impact on the seabird population in the area was a key concern.

The changes to the project are set out in a scoping report, sent this week to Marine Scotland.

Mr Scott added: “Higher densities of birds fly closer to the sea surface.

“Creating a larger airgap increases the likelihood of birds being able to pass safely under the turbines.

“It reduces the potential for collision risk with the moving blades.”

What are the next steps for Berwick Bank?

The wind farm’s planning application is likely to go to the Scottish Government in spring 2022.

If given the go-ahead for construction, it could begin generating clean electricity in the second half of this decade.

The height of the turbines will be increased, though how many will be installed is not clear.

It could help Scotland meet its net zero targets of generating up to 11GW new offshore wind by 2030.

SSE Renewables is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy across the UK and Ireland.

It has a portfolio of around 4GW of onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro.

It is currently constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm in the North Sea. 

SSE Renewables is currently working on the Seagreen wind farm, due to be complete in 2023.

