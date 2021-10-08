Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University withdraws investments in fossil fuels, four years ahead of schedule

By Gavin Harper
October 8 2021, 3.53pm
Professor Iain Gillespie.

Dundee University has removed investments from companies that produce fossil fuels four years ahead of schedule.

The move comes less than 12 months after the institution announced its plan to do so.

Half of the university’s managed investments have been moved to a sustainable investment portfolio.

The remaining half will be transferred before the end of the month.

The university announced in November 2020 that it intended to end this investment within five years.

University’s ethical investment policy

University principal and vice-chancellor Iain Gillespie, revealed details of how the portfolio – valued at around £29 million – is being invested.

He said: “We already have an ethical investment policy to ensure we are not knowingly investing in companies in conflict with our values.

“The move to a sustainable portfolio goes much further.

“It actively invests in organisations whose products and services enhance the future of our planet.

Dundee University Tower Building.

“These include projects to support nations struggling to recover from Covid-19 and to progress green energy projects in the developing world.”

Mr Gillespie said income is also helping students at the university.

He said over half – 54% – of the endowment student awards made recently have gone to students from the most deprived areas of Scotland.

Earlier this year, the University was ranked top in the UK, and fifth globally, for climate action in the 2021 edition of the Times higher education university impact rankings.

The table measures universities’ research on climate change and their use of energy.

It also looks at institutions’ preparations for dealing with the consequences of climate change.

‘Sustainability is at the heart of our mission’

The university continues to demonstrate environmental leadership throughout the city.

It has been a driver in the proposed Eden Project Dundee.

Mr Gillespie, who is also chair of the Dundee Climate Leadership Group, added:  “Sustainability is at the heart of our mission to transform lives locally and globally,”

“Our divestment from fossil fuels is another significant sign of our commitment to making the world a better place.”

