Fife Business Week aims to sustain and secure opportunities for local firms

This year’s edition of Fife Business Week will take place next month, with events hosted to support local businesses.

There will be a wide range of workshops and events organised by Fife Council and Business Gateway Fife.

All 20 events between November 1 and 5 will take place online. They will be hosted by experts in both the private and public sectors.

Events include an introduction to running your new business, financial reporting on the move and how to produce your own video content.

The organisers hope Fife Business Week will inspire and support local businesses.

The event aims to give businesses support and advice to sustain, recover and secure opportunities.

It will, organisers hope, allow local firms to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Fife Business Week for all local firms

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee for Fife Council hopes the programme of events would support the business community.

He said: “Over the last 18 months, there is no doubt that businesses have had to face many significant challenges.”

“They have had to adapt their business models to sustain and remain resilient.

“Many of our events address key topics from recruitment, new supply chain opportunities, digital connectivity and building new business models.

“Fife Business Week offers a varied range of online events.

“They will allow new and established businesses to access the wide range of public and private sector support agencies, business experts and entrepreneurs.

“Once again, we will be hosting the ever popular meet the buyer event giving great opportunities for businesses to meet the organisations and find out what contract developments are in the pipeline.”

The meet the buyer event aims to help local businesses find out what contracts are available as part of the £200 million Dunfermline Learning Campus project and the £70m Levenmouth Railway Link project.

Suppliers will also hear about upcoming opportunities and find out requirements needed to be eligible to bid on a contract.

Businesses will also gain insight into the support that is available to become ready for future opportunities.

Hosted by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway team, Fife Business Week is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.