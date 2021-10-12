Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife Business Week aims to sustain and secure opportunities for local firms

By Maria Gran
October 12 2021, 12.33pm Updated: October 12 2021, 2.46pm
Kirkcaldy-based business Brilliant Bite, run by nutritionists Carrie Temple and Jane Adams.

This year’s edition of Fife Business Week will take place next month, with events hosted to support local businesses.

There will be a wide range of workshops and events organised by Fife Council and Business Gateway Fife.

All 20 events between November 1 and 5 will take place online. They will be hosted by experts in both the private and public sectors.

Events include an introduction to running your new business, financial reporting on the move and how to produce your own video content.

The organisers hope Fife Business Week will inspire and support local businesses.

The event aims to give businesses support and advice to sustain, recover and secure opportunities.

It will, organisers hope, allow local firms to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Fife Business Week for all local firms

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee for Fife Council hopes the programme of events would support the business community.

He said: “Over the last 18 months, there is no doubt that businesses have had to face many significant challenges.”

“They have had to adapt their business models to sustain and remain resilient.

“Many of our events address key topics from recruitment, new supply chain opportunities, digital connectivity and building new business models.

Councillor Altany Craik.
“Fife Business Week offers a varied range of online events.

“They will allow new and established businesses to access the wide range of public and private sector support agencies, business experts and entrepreneurs.

“Once again, we will be hosting the ever popular meet the buyer event giving great opportunities for businesses to meet the organisations and find out what contract developments are in the pipeline.”

The meet the buyer event aims to help local businesses find out what contracts are available as part of the £200 million Dunfermline Learning Campus project and the £70m Levenmouth Railway Link project.

Suppliers will also hear about upcoming opportunities and find out requirements needed to be eligible to bid on a contract.

Businesses will also gain insight into the support that is available to become ready for future opportunities.

Hosted by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway team, Fife Business Week is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.

