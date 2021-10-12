Dental firm that cut its teeth in Perthshire expands with £1m investment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire dental firm has invested more than £1 million to buy two new businesses.

Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic was founded Pitlochry in 2007 by Chris Barrowman.

Following the acquisition of Duns Dental Practice and Callander Dental Practice at a cost of £1.1m, it now has seven premises across Scotland.

An eighth practice also in set to open in Killin, near Loch Tay, in the new year.

Despite economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, investments totalling £2.6m in the past three years means Infinityblu now looks after 30,000 NHS and private patients.

The firm employs a total of 90 staff, with five new dentists set to join in the next two months.

Infinityblu now operates in Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Auchterarder and Alyth in Perthshire, plus Duns in the Borders.

The purchase of the Callander practice means the brand is also now expanding into Stirlingshire.

Discussions are actively ongoing to grow the company’s presence further in the Borders.

The firm’s long-term aim is to become the primary provider of dentistry.

‘We’ve worked hard to grow’

Mr Barrowman said: “It is a really exciting time for the company and the staff.

“Our initial base has been Perthshire but we have always looked at other areas with similar demographics and populations; market-type towns with strong communities.

“The aim is to take the brand and the focus on personalised patient care, which has been the core of what we do, out to these new areas and replicate the service our patients want.

“We’ve worked hard to grow, and invest back into the company at every turn, and we intend to continue that in a positive way.”

While company growth has focused on purchasing and rebranding existing businesses, the Killin practice – funded by a £250,000 investment – will be the third Infinityblu start-up.

Mr Barrowman added: “It’s been a busy time. We’ve had a big recruitment drive as well.

“It’s fantastic to be developing a great team within the business.”